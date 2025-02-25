Hubert Davis contract: UNC HC signs new extension as Tar Heels look to make noise in March Madness

Hubert Davis' future with the North Carolina Tar Heels looks to be secure for the long run.

According to sports reporter Brian Murphy, Davis agreed to a contract extension with North Carolina last summer. He signed the new deal in December, which will see his time with the program last until at least 2030.

In terms of finances, Davis will see his net earnings of $2 million in base/supplemental grow to $2.95M in base/supplemental when the new contract kicks in. The base salary, which started at $400,000, will expand to $1.25 million per year, according to Murphy.

Davis has been the head coach of the Tar Heels since being promoted in 2021. He won ACC Coach of the Year in 2024, leading North Carolina to a runner-up finish in the 2022 national championship game. Last season saw the team reach the Sweet Sixteen after a 29-8 season.

What's next for Hubert Davis, Tar Heels

Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels have been going through a roller coaster that is the 2024-25 season.

North Carolina currently has an 18-11 overall record, going 11-6 after 17 ACC matchups. However, after beating the Virginia Cavaliers on Feb. 22, Davis believes the squad is coming together to a point where they are capable of making a strong run in the postseason.

“I think we have a number of guys that are playing confident out there and just making impactful plays on both ends of the floor. Ven-Allen has been playing really well. Drake, we talked about J-Whit. Ian comes in, and he gives us a boost and J-Wash and Cade the last couple games. And so we’re getting impactful plays from a number of different parts. That’s what helps out when you know the rare times that RJ, percentage wise, isn’t shooting the ball the way that he’s usually able to,” Hubert Davis said.

“That puts the biggest smile on my face, because there’s nothing better than seeing them smile and being happy...They were in shootaround today and they were yelling and jumping around. And at the beginning of the year, I had to start it. Today, I just got to sit and watch it. And so the joy of being here, the joy of being together as a team and trying to become the best that we can be, has really gotten better."

Coming off Monday's victory over the Florida State Seminoles, extending their win streak to four, Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels will prepare for their next matchup. They face the Miami Hurricanes at the Dean Smith Center on March 1 at noon ET.

