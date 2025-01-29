Hubert Davis demands "point-five mentality" while slamming UNC's costly turnovers as "pick-six" in heartbreaking loss to Pitt

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a 73-65 loss on the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers. One thing stood out to the coach as the main cause of the team's defeat: turnovers.

North Carolina had a 44-42 lead going into halftime. However, their offense significantly regressed in the second half, seeing Pittsburgh outscore them 31-21 in the last 20 minutes to get the victory.

Davis reflected on the team's performance after the game, describing the 13 turnovers they committed as costly.

"I think the turnovers were costly. I think the time of the turnovers were costly. And I think the conversion of the turnovers, and it’s almost a pick-six every time you turn the ball over, (Pitt was) scoring. So it’s very difficult to withstand something like that," Davis said.

“One of the things that we talk about all the time is a point-five mentality on the offensive end. As soon as you catch it, shoot it, pass it or drive it. We never talk about holding it or over-dribbling it. Those are the things that we talk about.”

What's next for Hubert Davis, North Carolina?

As a team known for their history as active contenders in the NCAA Tournament, this season hasn't gone as planned for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels.

North Carolina has a 13-9 overall record, having won six of their first 10 games of conference play. They are producing 81.7 points on 46.9% shooting from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, getting past opponents by a slim margin of 5.5 points per game.

Leading the way is RJ Davis, averaging 17.6 points, 3.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals on shooting splits of 39.7% overall and 30.3% from downtown.

Ian Jackson comes next with 14.7 points and 3.5 rebounds, Seth Trimble puts up 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds, while Elliot Cadeau provides 10.7 points, 6.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels will prepare for their February slate, looking to return to the win column when they face the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at the Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 1.

