Hubert Davis heaps major praise on veteran guard Seth Trimble following RJ Davis' departure: "Been an example of leadership"

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis praised veteran guard Seth Trimble for stepping up as the team's new leader following the departure of super senior RJ Davis.

Davis was thankful to have Trimble stay for another season with the Tar Heels, who will have four freshmen and five transfers boosting their 2025-26 campaign.

But the veteran coach was proud of the maturity that the Menomonee Falls High School standout is showing to his younger teammates. Trimble is proving to Davis that he has made the right choice in picking him as the team's leader.

"He’s been an example of leadership throughout his entire career," Davis said per On3. "I spoke with Seth just the other day, and I told him, 'You are leading loudly in two areas. One, vocally, and two, by your play.'"

A lot has changed since North Carolina lost to Ole Miss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Some of the key players from last season, including Ian Jackson, Ven-Allen Lubin and Elliot Cadeau, had transferred schools, while Drake Powell and RJ Davis tried their luck in the NBA draft.

The fifth-year coach expects Trimble, who averaged 11.6 points and 5.0 rebounds last season, to show what he learned from being under RJ Davis' wing over the past three years.

"He has just been a leader for us from day one with this group, and with how we’re going to do things. I’m proud of where he’s at," Davis said of Trimble.

And that maturity should come to fruition on the court when the team opens its 2025-26 campaign on November 3 against Central Arkansas.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis enjoys being around his team

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis also hailed this year's lineup and described them as a great group that has a passion to learn and play basketball.

Davis was all smiles when he was asked about the latest edition of the Tar Heels' men's basketball team, seemingly finding his purpose after stepping in for longtime North Carolina coach Roy Williams in 2021.

"Just a joy to coach and be around, and develop a relationship with them," said Davis. "On the court, it is just fun with them. That is why I coach, to help them on the court, off the court, in the classroom, and that is what we’re doing this summer, and I’m having a ball doing it."

Davis and his men look to bounce back from an up-and-down 2024-25 season with Trimble leading the charge. North Carolina has a loaded freshman and transfer class, which includes five-star recruit Caleb Wilson, four-star guards Derek Dixon and Isaiah Denis and Montenegrin wing Luka Bogavac.

On the other hand, the Tar Heels transfer class is ranked in the Top 25 (per 247 Sports). The group includes Arizona center Henri Veesaar, Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson and Colorado State guard Kyan Evans.

North Carolina is hoping to overcome strong teams in the ACC, including Duke and Louisville, and reclaim the conference title it last won in the 2023-24 season.

