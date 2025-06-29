Hubert Davis' latest UNC target LJ Smith reveals two former Kentucky stars that inspired him

LJ Smith, the No. 49 recruit in the Class of 2027 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), has been a target for the North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. The 6-foot-4 combo guard has been making headlines with his performances on the court for Lincolnton High School, North Carolina.

Smith sat down for an interview with Rivals on Thursday and talked about several topics, including his conversation with Hubert Davis, his college visits, and two former Kentucky stars who inspired him.

"Tyrese Maxey and Robert Dillingham," said Smith when asked about the players who have a similar playstyle as him.

Smith, who ranks second in the combo guard position and third in North Carolina, has offers from Cincinnati, Clemson, Georgia, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma State and more.

He also talked about the link-up with North Carolina's assistant coach Jeff Lobo.

“During the spring we had workouts, and (Jeff) Lebo came and watched. Actually it wasn’t even a workout. He came and watched up practice. Then I was at the NBPA Camp. They watched me play up there at Rock Hill, and Lebo and Hubert Davis texted me when contact period began on Sunday (June 15), and then he called me the other day.”

After Lobo visited to see Smith play, the combo guard also received a phone call from head coach Hubert Davis.

“He just told me that I played really well at the camp, and he’s wanting to build a good relationship with me and my family," Smith said. "He wants to get me back down to campus again since I went to two games last season. He just said he’s really excited to recruit me and stuff like that.”

"He was like they had been excited to recruit me, and he wanted to give me an official offer to UNC."

A look at LJ Smith's career at Lincolnton High School

LJ Smith started playing at Lincolnton in eighth grade and finished his sophomore year last season. In three seasons, the combo guard has played 67 games and is averaging 27.6 points, 2.3 assists, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Last season, he led the Wolves to a 24-6 record and a 15-2 record in the North Carolina Section 2A Catawba Valley Basketball League, where they finished first. However, they were eliminated from the 2025 NCHSAA state tournament in the third round.

LJ Smith leads his school in PPG, FG% (45.0), RPG, APG and SPG. The combo guard still has two years of high school left before he makes a decision on his collegiate career.

