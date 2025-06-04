Hubert Davis reportedly spent $14,000,000 on UNC roster in attempts to dethrone Duke

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels added nine new players for the 2024-25 season from the transfer portal and high school ranks. They have ramped up their financial commitment to the basketball program and making significant investments in talent acquisition.

According to Inside Carolina's Greg Barnes, the Tar Heels have allocated more than $14 million to assemble their roster for the upcoming season, a substantial increase compared to the previous year.

This huge financial undertaking underscores the program’s commitment to competing at the highest level and regaining its status as a national powerhouse.

For the past few years, UNC's performance hasn't lived up to the program’s historical standards, and a massive influx of resources is expected to lead to on-court success.

Last season was one of the worst under Hubert Davis, as the Tar Heels finished 23-14 overall and were eliminated in the first round of March Madness by Ole Miss.

"The old model for Carolina basketball just doesn’t work," Davis said in February (per 247Sports).

"It’s not sustainable. It has to build out because there’s so many things in play with NIL, the transfer portal, agents, international players. You just need a bigger staff to be able to maintain things. You need a bigger staff so I can do what I’m supposed to be doing, and that’s coaching basketball."

The reported amount of $14 million surpasses the approximately $10 million budget of Jon Scheyer’s Duke program for the new campaign, signaling North Carolina’s aggressive approach to roster building.

Hubert Davis' North Carolina climbs into CBS Sports' latest Top 25 And 1 ranking

CBS Sports' Gary Parrish updated its college basketball Top 25 And 1 rankings on Monday and Hubert Davis' North Carolina Tar Heels are back in the list. They are landed at No. 25 in the updated poll above Wisconsin.

With a retooled roster, which saw the addition of 6-foot-5 international prospect Luka Bogavac late last month, Davis is hoping that his team can find its way to the top of the ACC standings.

"This ranking is based on the Tar Heels returning one of the top three scorers —specifically Seth Trimble — from a team that finished 23-14 and advanced to the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament," Parrish wrote.

Trimble will be joined by Alabama transfer Jarin Stevenson, Arizona center Henri Veesaar and West Virginia guard Jonathan Powell, along with incoming freshmen Derek Dixon, Caleb Wilson and Isaiah Denis.

