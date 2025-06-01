Hubert Davis' UNC ranks dead last in analyst's Top 25 rankings following NBA draft early deadline

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are coming off a first-round exit in the NCAA tournament this past season. As a result, Davis has been working hard to improve the roster throughout the offseason. Unfortunately for them, while they have made several additions, they also have some notable losses.

Following the deadline for NCAA players to withdraw from the NBA draft, On3's Jamie Shaw posted his list of the top 25 teams heading into next season. While he had UNC on the list, they were ranked last. The list was as follows:

Purdue Houston UConn St. John's BYU Michigan Louisville Kentucky Florida Duke Texas Tech Tennessee Alabama Crighton Auburn Arizona Illinois Kansas Baylor San Diego State Oregon Virginia UCLA Iowa State UNC

Part of the reason Hubert Davis' UNC was at the bottom of the list is because while some teams got news that some of their players withdrew from the NBA draft process, the Tar Heels did not get the same news from one of their best players.

Freshman Drake Powell had a solid season, averaging 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. As a result, he decided to enter the draft process. He was then one of the standouts of the NBA combine, registering a 43-inch max vertical, four inches higher than any other prospect. As a result, he is now projected to be a late first-round pick.

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels have several key returners next season

While Drake Powell is not returning, Jamie Shaw still included Hubert Davis' UNC squad on his top 25 list. It was last on the list, but being included is still an achievement. Part of the reason he included them is because of some of their key returners. Shaw listed Seth Trimble, Zayden High and James Brown as the three most important returners.

Of those three players, Trimble is the most established of the group. He took a big step forward this past year, averaging 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Brown and High are both young players who Shaw is projecting to step into bigger roles next season.

Another thing for North Carolina fans to look forward is the influx of talent to the team next year. They were active in both the transfer portal and on the recruiting front. Their recruiting class is led by five-star standout Caleb Wilson.

