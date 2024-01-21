Hugh Freeze officially welcomes OC Derrick Nix after Auburn defeats Ole Miss 82-59 during men's CBB showdown

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze poached long-time Ole Miss wide receivers and assistant coach Derrick Nix as his new offensive coordinator. This was after poaching offensive line coach Jake Thornton from the Rebels last season.

Nix coached under Freeze when he was coach of the Ole Miss Rebels between 2012-2016. According to Auburn Live, he was Freeze's prime target for the position when he first took the Tigers' job.

In addition to his offensive coordinator duties, Nix will coach the running backs.

Freeze welcomed the offensive coordinator before the Tigers demolished the Rebels 82-59 in a CBB match. And he praised him once the announcement of Nix's appointment was made official.

“I’m really excited to reunite with Derrick here at Auburn,” Freeze said. “He is an outstanding recruiter and coach who has nearly two decades of experience in the Southeastern Conference."

"Derrick knows the level of excellence required to be successful in this league and I know he’s looking forward to the opportunity to help develop a winning program at Auburn."

Nix also returned the praise and gave Auburn Tigers' fans a taste of what they have to expect for the team offensively under him.

"I’m very excited for this opportunity at Auburn and to get back on staff with Coach Freeze. Having worked with him before, I have a strong understanding of what he wants offensively as well as culture wise,” Nix said.

“Fundamentally, we want to be a fast, physical and fearless offensive scoring unit. I’m also looking forward to rejoining Coach Austin after working with him at Ole Miss for two years. Growing up in the state of Alabama, I understand what Auburn is about."

"I have vivid memories as a kid following the likes of Bo Jackson, Stan White and the undefeated team in 1993. I’m excited to be a part of the rich tradition of Auburn football and can’t wait to get started.”

Hugh Freeze completes Auburn's offensive department

Hugh Freeze has made several changes to his offensive department after the season ended.

Kent Austin is the former special assistant to the head coach. He was made the quarterbacks coach amid the hiring of Derrick Nix as the offensive coordinator to make for a complete overhaul.

Austin was Freeze's offensive coordinator during his tenure as coach of Ole Miss between 2008-2009. He was then co-offensive coordinator under him when he was coach of Liberty between 2019-2022.

The Freeze band is back together amid a recruitment boom by Freeze, and Auburn fans will hope it translates in the gridiron.