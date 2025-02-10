"Human body naturally slows down in its 4th decade": College hoops fans react to Hunter Dickinson not improving his game as a super senior

Hunter Dickinson is in the fifth year of his college career. The 24-year-old super senior for No. 17 Kansas is averaging the lowest field-goal percentage of his career and the lowest 3-point percentage and scoring average since his freshman season.

A Reddit thread on Monday questioned why Dickinson hasn't improved in the areas that are preventing him from being a top NBA draft prospect.

"Why hasn't Hunter Dickinson improved on his Speed, Athleticism considering those are the flaws that are preventing him from being a top-10 NBA draft pick? Is it difficult for 7'2" players to be fast?" Reddit user r/CollegeBasketball asked.

College hoops fans shared their thoughts and opinions on the center's declining performance. Some used the thread to poke fun at Dickinson or question his skill set.

"The human body naturally slows down in its 4th decade."

One user jokes about Dickinson's age.

"You can tell by the way he moves that he's not spending much time in the gym. He's glided by on his size his entire career."

A comment speculates that Dickinson doesn't spend much time in the gym.

Others pointed out that Dickinson's issues don't come with simple solutions.

"Yes, it's difficult. Becoming a top 10 NBA draft pick isn't a problem with a simple solution."

A Reddit user argues that Dickinson improving his skills won't be easy.

"It's hard to improve speed and athleticism without giving up size and strength, and giving up the strength to improve his speed, might not result in him becoming a better player."

One comment points out the difficulty in improving speed and athleticism.

"1.those things are extremely hard to improve

2. Dickinson cares more about his media perception than his work ethic."

A user argues that Dickinson cares more about his media perception than his work ethic.

Some debated if the question asked by r/CollegeBasketball was even a serious one.

"Can’t tell if this is serious or."

One comment questions if the Reddit post is serious.

"Is this serious or sarcasm? I honestly can't tell the difference. Of course is tough for a 7 foot, 250 lbs person to play fast."

Another commenter questions the seriousness of the Reddit post.

Hunter Dickinson's career & super senior season

The 2024-25 season is Dickinson's second at Kansas after spending the first three seasons of his college career at Michigan. The center has served as a consistent starter for the entirety of these five seasons and helped guide the Wolverines to NCAA Tournament appearances in both 2021 and 2022, with the team making it as far as the Elite Eight in 2021.

After joining the Jayhawks for the 2023-24 season, Dickinson again aided his team on the road to a tournament bid, and Kansas made it to the Round of 32. The star center saw improvement in his average rebounds and assists per game in his first year with Kansas but has declined in both categories this season.

As a super senior, Dickinson has continued to serve as a starter but is not the contributor to the ranked program that he once was. College hoops fans on Reddit and beyond question the causes of his decline and what his possible professional player future will look like.

