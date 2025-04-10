Humble Azzi Fudd reacts to ultimate compliment from Stephen Curry: “That feels wrong to say”

UConn’s Azzi Fudd had an exclusive interview on the "Good Morning America" show, and one of the topics discussed was her jump shot, which NBA star Stephen Curry complimented.
Many fans call Curry the best shooter in basketball, but even he is in awe of Fudd’s lovely shots.
Speaking to ESPN in 2023, Curry compared Fudd’s jump shot to his former Golden Warriors teammate Klay Thompson.
"She gets a pretty good lift on her jump shot compared to even me," Curry said. "I'm more kind of a toe-dominant shooter. Klay Thompson's more of a jump shooter like Azzi. But the balance is key just because you have to feel rooted into the ground to keep going to get lift, to get power.
It's kind of like a shooter's heaven when you watch that. I kind of get jealous about it, because it looks prettier than mine."
On the "Good Morning America" show, Fudd was asked if she agreed with Curry’s assessment, and her response was humble.
“It just feels wrong to say,” Fudd said. “It is like the prettiest jump shot, but Steph’s is like top tier.”
Much has been said of Fudd’s shooting prowess, and UConn made the most of it while lifting the national title this year.
The guard was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player after dropping a game-high 24 points in the championship game against South Carolina, after contributing 19 points in the Final Four game against UCLA.
Fudd made a team-high 79 3s in the 2024-25 season, shooting a team-best 43.6% from beyond the arc.
Azzi Fudd is ready for leadership role
During a promotional and commercial shoot at the Raising Cane’s chicken restaurant on Wednesday, Fudd was asked whether she was ready to lead.
“I do think I am ready to step up, and I think every single one of my teammates is also ready to step up and take that extra responsibility,” Fudd said.
“I am definitely going to have to be vocal next year. “That is something I always kind of took for granted having Paige (Bueckers), having Nika (Muhl) and having Kaitlyn (Chen).”
With Paige Bueckers off to the WNBA and Fudd opting to stay in college for one more year, she is expected to take up a bigger role next season.
