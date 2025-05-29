Hunter Dickinson has shared his thoughts after longtime Kansas assistant coach Freddie Quartlebaum Jr. announced he is stepping away from the Jayhawks. On Thursday, the veteran coach revealed on Instagram that he will be leaving the program after 12 seasons, sparking emotional reactions from across the college basketball world.

Dickinson, who transferred to Kansas ahead of the 2023-24 season, quoted the post on his own Instagram story with the caption:

“Congrats to a great man!”

Hunter Dickinson drops 5-word reaction as Kansas’ assistant coach announces major future decision. Credit: IG/@hunter.dickinson1

Quartlebaum, affectionately known as “Coach Q,” played a key role in Kansas’ consistent success under Bill Self. Known for his energy and leadership, he helped guide the program to two Final Four appearances (2018 and 2022) and a national championship in 2022.

Over his dozen years in Lawrence, he became a beloved figure among players and fans alike, mentoring countless student-athletes both on and off the court.

Dickinson was one of the most high-profile players to benefit from Quartlebaum’s influence during his time at Kansas. After transferring from Michigan, Dickinson quickly became the focal point of the Jayhawks’ offense and a leader in the locker room.

Now preparing for his next chapter, Dickinson’s public appreciation shows just how impactful Quartlebaum has been during his time with the Jayhawks.

Hunter Dickinson turned mockery into business after partnering with LinkedIn

Hunter Dickinson played five years of college basketball, spending three seasons at Michigan before moving to Kansas, where he played for two campaigns. However, during that period, he had to endure critics who pointed out he stayed at that level for too long. Fans even had a running joke about the center looking to LinkedIn for a job instead.

In a funny twist of events, Dickinson announced a partnership deal with LinkedIn via X on Wednesday.

"One minute, you're getting college scholarship offers from coaches and doing brand deals for skincare products," Dickinson said in the video. "Then, it's crickets. Over 2,800 points, 1,500 rebounds, seven years of college eligibility. The NIL money's dried up, so, preparing to end my career, I did what any athlete would do. I got on LinkedIn."

Over the course of his college career, Dickinson averaged 17.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, shooting 55.5% from the field.

