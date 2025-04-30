Hunter Dickinson sends clear message as Kansas star bids farewell to college basketball

Former Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson called time on his college basketball career following his final year of eligibility. The 24-year-old has entered the NBA Draft, which takes place in June.

The 7-foot-2 big man could have taken this decision a year ago and entered the draft but returned to Kansas for his fifth year. Individually, he had a decent season and is a projected second-round pick at the upcoming NBA Draft.

Before taking the next step in his career, Hunter Dickinson posted photos from his collegiate career with an eye-catching caption.

"Love me or hate me...... you watched," Hunter Dickinson wrote as he bids farewell to his college career.

The carousel had photos of him representing both his colleges - Michigan and Kansas - while sharing great moments with his coaches, teammates and fans. These were the formative years for his growth and development as a player, so he will always cherish them.

Hunter Dickinson is projected to be a late second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Practice-Providence - Source: Imagn

There's a massive cloud of uncertainty around Hunter Dickinson's future, as experts have projected him as a late second-round pick, while some fans feel that the 24-year-old big man may not even get drafted.

Dickinson has entered the 2025 NBA Draft after playing five seasons of college basketball. He ranked somewhere around 94th by the NBA Draft Room among all available players. If we go by the prediction, he could be a second-round selection.

The 24-year-old center started his college career at Michigan, where he was a four-star recruit. He spent his first three years at Michigan and made an instant impact, as he finished the season winning the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2021.

Dickinson is also a three-time All-Big Ten honoree and was twice named to the First-Team and once to the Second-Team. He was transferred to Kansas as a senior big and was named to the First-Team All-Big 12 in both years. He was also honored with the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2024.

Overall, Dickinson played 161 games in his collegiate career, averaging 17.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He shot 55.5% from the field, 33.9% from the 3-point line and 72.9% from free throws.

He's one of college basketball's most productive big men entering the 2024 NBA Draft. His size, skill and footwork make him a great interior, coupled with his well-rounded offensive game. However, he lacks the athleticism needed to flourish in the NBA while he appears unsure on defense.

