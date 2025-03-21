Hunter Dickinson Stats Tonight: How did Kansas star fare vs Arkansas? (March 20)

Hunter Dickinson came up short in possibly his last season in collegiate basketball. The Kansas big man tallied 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists as No. 7-seed Jayhawks (21-13) succumbed to No. 10 Arkansas 79-72 in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Thursday at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Dickinson scored all of his points in the first half as the Jayhawks were locked in a dogfight against the gritty Arkansas team which is playing without topscorer Adou Thiero. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished off four assists as Kansas was behind 47-44.

However, the 7-foot-2 center out of Alexandria, Virginia, who came into the game averaging 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks, went missing in action in the second half, failing to buy a basket in four attempts.

Dickinson, who had only one foul in the first half, was slapped with three more fouls in the second half, including his fourth foul with 44 seconds remaining and Kansas was behind 71-69. The foul allowed Johnell Davis to extend Arkansas' lead to four 73-69.

Here are Hunter Dickinson's final stats in Kansas' loss against Arkansas:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Hunter Dickinson 29 11 9 4 0 0 4-13 1-4 2-2 4 4

Hunter Dickinson-led Kansas falls to Arkansas, absorbs first first-round ouster since 2006

Kansas succumbed to Arkansas in the opening round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Thursday night. It was the first first-round loss of the Jayhawks since 2006 when it fell to Bradley 77-73.

The Jayhawks held on to a two-point lead with 3:42 left in the first half until Arkansas made a 9-2 surge that gave them a 47-42 edge before halftime.

With Hunter Dickinson going missing, the Razorbacks padded the lead to 11 when they scored eight straight at the start of the second half.

The Bill Self-coached squad stormed back and even took a 67-64 lead with 4:20 left but John Calipari and his wards reversed the tide, scoring seven straight to take a 71-67 edge on a Johnell Davis triple with 1:47 left.

Rylan Griffen reduced the lead to three with 13 seconds remaining but Kansas failed to make a defensive stop and was forced to foul Davis, who made two charities to give Arkansas a two-possession lead.

Tennesee transfer Jonas Aidoo led the Razorbacks with 22 points, five rebounds, one assist, three steals and three blocks while Florida Atlantic transfer Davis added 18.

Zeke Mayo led Kansas with 18 points while AJ Storr added 15 off the bench amid Hunter Dickinson's subpar game. KJ Adams Jr contributed 13 for the Jayhawks, who faded down the stretch despite a promising start in the 2024-25 season.

