Hunter Dickinson Stats Tonight: How did the Kansas star fare vs Colorado? (Feb. 24) 

Hunter Dickinson and the Kansas Jayhawks extended their winning streak to two games on Monday night, beating the Colorado Buffaloes 71-64 at CU Events Center. Dickinson was one of three players to score in double figures for the Jayhawks, who improved their overall record to 19-9.
He led all scorers with a season-high 32 points. He shot 13-for-18 from the field and 6-for-10 from the free throw line. He also grabbed 13 rebounds to record his 12th double-double of the season. He previously achieved that feat in the games against Oklahoma State, BYU, Cincinnati, Arizona State, West Virginia, Brown, NC State, Missouri, UNC Wilmington, Michigan State and North Carolina.
Dickinson started strongly for the Jayhawks, scoring 15 points and grabbing seven rebounds during the first half to help Kansas build a 37-32 lead at the break. He punished Colorado's defense, shooting 6-for-8 from the field in the opening half. He also had a highlight on the defensive end, stealing the ball before laying it in on the other side of the floor for a three-point play opportunity.
Hunter Dickinson entered the contest as the team's leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 16.3 ppg and 9.7 rpg.
Here are Dickinson's stats from the game against the Colorado Buffaloes:
Hunter Dickinson gets offensive help from KJ Adams Jr. in win over Colorado
It wasn't just Hunter Dickinson who thrived against Colorado's defense on the road. KJ Adams Jr. scored 15 points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out one assist in the win over the Buffaloes. He shot 7-for-12 from the floor and 1-of-4 from the free throw line.
It was just the ninth time this season that Adams has scored in double figures in a game while Rylan Griffen added 10 points for Kansas.
The victory didn't come easy for the Jayhawks, who saw their lead trimmed to just two points with 4:12 remaining following a 3-pointer from Colorado's Julian Hammond III. Kansas responded, though, finishing the game on a 9-4 run to seal the crucial road win.
Dickinson and Co. will be in action again when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders next at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.
