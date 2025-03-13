Hunter Dickinson stats tonight: How did Kansas star perform vs UCF?

Kansas Jayhawks stalwart Hunter Dickinson started off this year's postseason play on a positive note earlier on Wednesday, March 12. His clutch contributions in the conference sixth-seeded team's four-point overtime thriller win, 98-94, over the No. 14 seed UCF Knights advanced Dickinson and Co. to the semifinal of the 2025 Big 12 conference tournament.

In 39 minutes of playing time, Dickinson posted a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds on 9-of-18 overall shooting, including three 3-pointers, along with three assists, two steals and a block.

The Jayhawks got off to a strong 12-4 start in the first half against the Knights as Dickinson made his mark in the rebounding department. Their opponent eventually clawed back to knot the game up at 22-all in the 8:34 mark while the fifth-year center did all he could by getting into interior positions on both ends of the floor. The Bill Self-coached squad eventually finished ahead by three, 40-37, for the half.

Dickinson made more of an impact in the second period which showcased his veteran presence. He got two jumpers off immediately to open the half before following it up with more offensive and defensive production with a 3-pointer and steals. This gave Kansas a comfortable 10-point advantage, 61-51, halfway through the layover period.

Once again, however, UCF fought back, even gaining the lead at the 9:21 mark in what became a back-and-forth affair. Dickinson then slammed it down at the 7:28 mark to tie the fixture at 68-all. From there it was anyone's ball game to win as the two squads were trading baskets at this point. Dickinson and Co. managed to hold on as the matchup went into overtime with the score 83-all.

To open the extra minutes, Dickinson gave his squad the lead with a 3-pointer, 86-83. The senior then went on a tear, finding ways to score inside, grab rebounds and even find himself behind the free throw line. From there, his contributions, coupled with the Jayhawks' steadiness, earned Kansas their first postseason victory of the season, 98-94.

Here are Hunter Dickinson's stats for Wednesday's win.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Hunter Dickinson 39 23 10 3 2 1 9-18 3-4 2-4 4 2

Hunter Dickinson quickly follows up his 33-point masterclass at the end of the regular season

Now in his final year, Hunter Dickinson has seemingly been extra motivated to close out his collegiate career with eyebrow-raising performances like at the tailend of the season. Before his impressive showing in his first postseason game of the season, the 7'2 standout recently finished off the 2024-2025 regular season with an 83-76 win over the Arizona Wildcats where he matched his career high with 33 points.

Coincidentally, Dickinson and the rest of the Kansas Jayhawks will once again be matched up against the third-seeded Wildcats as they will be facing them on Thursday, March 13, for this season's Big 12 conference tournament semifinal game.

