“Hurley pulled out the piss bottle”: UConn HC Dan Hurley's bizarre drink choice has college hoops fans feeling disgusted

Fans are worried about Dan Hurley's choice of drink during games. A picture was posted to a subreddit column showing Hurley drinking what looked like a dark-colored drink from a transparent water bottle.

The most stark comment made by a Redditor about the drink was as follows:

“Hurley pulled out the piss bottle”

Last year, there were some similar concerns about the coach's choice of drink during March Madness.

Dan Hurley told the hosts of the podcast Pardon My Take at the time that what he was drinking was mushroom coffee:

"So now I go like, about 90 minutes before game, I tip off, I go mushroom coffee with a little MCT. Brain octane into the coffee, you know, just to get that extra advantage over, whoever I'm coaching against. And then during the game, I'll go with a bulletproof Mentalist blend."

So, it turns out that what he has been drinking is mushroom coffee, with cordyceps and other kinds of fungi in it (cordyceps like the fungus from The Last of Us).

He explained that he gets his blend from a Dutch company and that he started taking it to avoid the jitters from coffee. He also explained that for a long time, he abused energy drinks and other sorts of stimulants so he turned to mushroom coffee as a more healthy alternative.

How Dan Hurley's U Conn Huskies have fared in the 2023-24 season so far

Dan Hurley's Huskies are 16-2 and ranked No. 1 in the nation. On Wednesday they handily beat the No. 18 Creighton Bluejays 62-48.

Guard Tristen Newton was their top scorer with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists. It was a rather low-scoring affair for the top squad in the nation, with only three players scoring more than 10 points and no one breaking the 20-point mark.

On Saturday night, the Huskies clash with the Villanova Wildcats at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.