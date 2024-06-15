“Huskies forever” “Love these two” - College hoops fans rejoice over ex-UConn stars Nika Muhl and Lou Lopez Senechal's warm reunion on court

The UConn Huskies have been represented well in the WNBA. Being one of the most winning programs in the last 20 years, the Huskies have contributed to some big names in the pro league.

This list was further elongated with Nika Muhl, who was picked by the Seattle Storm as the No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

In Storm's win against the Dallas Wings on Thursday, Muhl reunited with her former UConn teammate Lou Lopez-Senechal (drafted in the 2023 WNBA draft as the No. 5 overall pick), and that united college hoops fans.

Fans were excited to see the duo of Muhl and Lopez-Senechal meet after the game.

College hoops fans' reactions

This fan was happy to see them and remembered the days when they paired up in the same team:

"Love this! Lady Huskies Forever."

This fan was happy seeing her on the court and Nika on the bench screaming during the game:

"Nice seeing Lou on the court tonight. And Nika's sideline screams always cheer me up!"

Another fan wished to see Nika Muhl play.

"I wish she had gotten to play. I was ready to cheer her on."

Other fans were happy to see the duo meet and hug after the game. They were reminiscing about the time the duo played at UConn.

"UConn Love."

"Love these two! Huskies forever."

Nika Muhl talked about Storm's players

Usually, star rookies head towards a team that has young talent. However, in Muhl's case at Seattle Storm, it is different. She has yet to play meaningful minutes and is averaging 2.3 minutes with 0.2 assists and 0.7 rebounds.

She is surrounded by a team full of veterans such as Jewell Loyd, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Nneka Ogwumike. In an interview with Jasone Pearson, Muhl shared her experience playing with the top stars.

"Those are the players I looked up to when I was young," Muhl said. "And to be able to share the court with them everyday, I still am shocked every time I enter the gym and I see them on the court. They've been so helpful."

While Muhl has not gotten the minutes to prove herself on the court, she is an incredible talent who will help the team in any way she can.

