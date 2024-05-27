"I was 12, now I'm 20 now": LSU's Flau'jae Johnson still gets surprised after her fans recognize her from "The Rap Game" 

When she is not on court for the LSU Tigers as their star guard, Flau'jae Johnson has a thriving music career. The rapper has been involved in the industry from a very young age.

During an appearance on the Captain Jack Podcast, Johnson recalled one of her earliest days in the spotlight when she was twelve years old as a contestant on the reality show "The Rap Game". The star joined for season three of the show along with King Roscoe, Deetranada, Tally and Nova, who later won the show. (Start at 7:34 of video)

"Yeah no, that was crazy bro and it be crazy how people still remember me from The Rap Game like I been thinking like that chapter of my life is kind of over but when I meet people … Rap Game was major and I be forgetting that cuz people be like, ‘Oh I remember you from The Rap Game.’ and I like dang I was 12. I'm 20 now. Damn, it was that long ago."

Trending

Johnson also reminisced on her experiences on the show (Start at 8:27):

"That house was so crazy and we used to film all day. We didn't have our phones. It was no TVs in the house. It was real boot camp; I tell you that."

Johnson has gone on to achieve much in the eight years since her appearance on The Rap Game, both as a rapper and as a basketball player.

Flau'jae Johnson explains why she chose to play for the LSU Tigers

As a four-star recruit, Flau'jae Johnson received offers from most major basketball programs but narrowed her options to Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss and Texas. In the end, Johnson signed with the Tigers and in an interview with Elite Daily, she explained her decision:

"Louisiana State didn’t try to minimize me and my dreams. A lot of universities only wanted to know my interest in basketball, but [LSU] really cared about my music career as well.

"On my first visit, they took me to the studio and said, “This is where you’re going to record your music.” That amazed me, you know? They entertained the idea of me wanting to do both careers. That moment really stood out to me."

Flau'jae Johnson, along with being the NCAA champion, is also an established rapper who has collaborated with NLE Choppa, Wyclef Jean and is rumored to release a song with Lil Wayne in June.

Johnson is preparing for the release of her first EP, "Best of Both Worlds."

What do you think of Flau'jae Johnson as a rapper and a basketball player? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also Read: Cause my father was a rapper: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson gets real about "experiencing fame on different levels"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here