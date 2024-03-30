"I would have been able to excel at DB": Alabama guard Mark Sears reveals how close he was to playing for Nick Saban instead of Nate Oats

Mark Sears has been phenomenal for Alabama basketball since he arrived in 2022. The point guard transferred from Ohio to team up with the Crimson Tide, which was a homecoming for him. Nonetheless, the Florence, Alabama, native could have played football instead.

In a recent interview, Mark Sears disclosed that there was a huge chance of him playing football instead of basketball. His family’s history in sports, in both the collegiate and professional stages, could have played a role, and he believes he would have been a brilliant defensive back.

“My family has a good history. My Dad played college football. Two uncles played college football; one played at Tennessee, and one played at Auburn. They both made it to the NFL.

"My dad trained them to the point they got to. So, I feel like with that experience, I would have been able to excel at DB.”

Mark Sears’ mother likely influenced his basketball decision

Basketball was eventually the focus for Mark Sears, and his enthusiastic mother, Lameka Sears, might have played a role in that. Lameka is a passionate fan of basketball and played a role in her son's decision despite the family's legacy in football.

Lameka has been a great supporter of Mark's basketball career from an early age. She handles a lot of things concerning his training, trying to bring out the best in him. She was also a regular at his gamed, right from high school, and continues to do that.

Realizing the level Mark has reacjed in college basketball, Lameka is more than elated. Seeing the success of her son after the hard work brings joy to her:

“Truly to be able to see your son live out his dreams and his goals, to play for the state of Alabama, the joy of being able to have that chance that most people don’t get to have.

"It comes from just a gratefulness of being where we’re supposed to be, where God allowed us to be in the moment. It’s a joy from within.”

Would Mark Sears have excelled as a DB?

Considering the way he plays on the basketball courts, there are glimpses of Mark Sears succeeding as a defensive back. He's a fast-paced lead guard with decisive instinct and awareness. He also has the right physique and athleticism for the position.

More importantly, he has his father to guide him, which would have played a crucial role in his development. Following his efforts of Aaron Sears and Kevin Sears, there's no doubting the level Chad Sears would have led his son to in football.