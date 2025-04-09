"I actually admire her a lot": Olivia Miles "appreciates" Paige Bueckers for reaching out to her after injury

Notre Dame star Olivia Miles suffered an ankle injury in March during an NCAA Tournament first-round game against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

During an Instagram live stream on Tuesday, Miles said that UConn star Paige Bueckers reached out to her after her injury. She then took the opportunity to appreciate the 23-year-old.

"I actually look up to her a lot because, you know, she was one of the first people to hit me up after I hurt my knee," Miles said. "Just a great human, you know, great person for UConn, just a great role model in the women's basketball community.

"So, I actually admire her a lot, and I've appreciated her words on, you know, recovering and taking time. She always takes the time to talk to me, and I've talked to her mom a few times, too. So, yeah, she's great. I'm definitely friends with her."

Olivia Miles got injured after she stepped on the foot of an SFA player late in the game. The Fighting Irish went on to 106-54 without their star player.

Miles, who is transferring to TCU, stands out as the only player to achieve three triple-doubles this season, showcasing her all-around skills. On average, she puts up 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 48.3%.

Paige Bueckers led UConn to the program's 12th national championship. The guard scored 17 points and six rebounds as the Huskies (38-3) defeated the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (35-5) 82-59 on Sunday.

NCAA Tournament Birmingham Regional: TCU vs. Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

Olivia Miles commits to TCU

Former Notre Dame standout Olivia Miles made a surprise move by committing to TCU from the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Despite being projected as a top three pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, Miles opted to return to college for her final year of eligibility, choosing to further develop her skills rather than enter the professional league.

"This decision has come after much thought and about my future and goals," Miles tweeted. "While it's bittersweet to move on, I feel it's the right time. I'm excited for new experiences and the work ahead that will help shape me into the best version of myself."

With the departure of Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince, Miles is set to become TCU's primary scorer and take on a key role in the Horned Frogs' offensive setup next season.

