“I ain’t care about scoring”: Flau'jae Johnson reveals LSU’s game plan vs Dawn Staley’s South Carolina

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson revealed on her YouTube show that she isn't concerned about scoring against South Carolina on Friday. On her "Best of Both Worlds" show, Johnson spoke about the importance of defense as the Tigers take on the Gamecocks.

"It's going to be our defense that really propel us through this game, so me personally, I ain't even care about scoring," she said (6:56 onwards). "I got a streak of like, I think, double-digit scoring for the whole season, but if I don't score and we play good defense, that'll be a win for me. That's how locked in on... playing my role in this game I am."

Johnson also acknowledged the importance of scoring but emphasized a different mentality when facing strong opponents. She said it's not just about trying to outscore the competition but also about paying attention to the smaller details that make a big difference.

She also expressed her excitement for the game:

"I ain't going to tell y'all our game plan but we are definitely taking this super serious and we're very excited... These are the games that you play for... if you're a college athlete you want to play the best of the best, so these the games that you play for so I'm super excited."

It is certainly going to be a great game, and Flau'jae Johnson's focus on defense tells us that it's also going to be a grind.

Flau'jae Johnson and LSU gearing up for Dawn Staley and South Carolina

Flau'jae Johnson and the LSU Tigers enter the highly anticipated showdown with an unblemished 20-0 record (5-0 SEC), but their perfect season faces its toughest challenge yet against reigning champions South Carolina (19-1, 6-0 SEC) at Colonial Life Arena.

This clash will test LSU’s resolve as they take on a battle-tested South Carolina squad that has already faced eight ranked opponents this season, securing seven wins, including four over top-nine teams.

In contrast, LSU's schedule so far has featured only two ranked teams, neither in the top 15. This disparity in competition could give South Carolina an advantage, especially under the leadership of coach Dawn Staley.

Staley has a proven track record in this rivalry, holding a 5-2 edge over LSU’s Kim Mulkey, including a decisive victory in last year’s SEC Championship game.

With both teams vying for SEC dominance and national title aspirations, this matchup is shaping up to be a defining moment in the season.

