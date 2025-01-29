“I blew that coach a kiss”: Azzi Fudd recalls cocky move at a high school game while speaking to Paige Bueckers

Azzi Fudd has always been the best player on the court. But, by her own admission, she is not the best trash talker, at least when compared to Paige Bueckers.

However, there was one moment in high school when the guard decided to get back at an opponent's coach. OvertimeWBB posted a video on Tuesday where Fudd was talking to Bueckers and recalled a moment from her time at St. John’s College High School.

"One time on Valentine's Day and I blew that coach a kiss," she said. "I hit a 3 right in front of her. There was some drama, some beef going on, so I hit that shot and I was like, 'This is the moment.'

"So I turned and blew her a kiss. It was Valentine's Day so everyone in the crowd thought, 'Oh, she's blowing her a kiss for Valentine's Day,' but no; it wasn't at all. It was kind of like a 'Eat That' (moment)."

And according to the caption shared by Overtime on Instagram, Fudd ended the game with a career-high score. The guard was the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class and came with a long list of achievements and awards. Azzi Fudd was the 2019 Gatorade National Player of the Year and she was the first sophomore ever to it.

Azzi Fudd back to playing after missing most of 2023-24 season

After missing most of the 2023-24 season with an ACL tear, Azzi Fudd returned to action on Nov. 20 against Fairleigh Dickinson. She scored four points in her first game while playing 12 minutes.

Since then, the guard has grown more comfortable playing with her team and is now averaging 10.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. She had a season-high scoring against Xavier earlier this month, finishing with 23 points and three steals in 20 minutes.

Azzi Fudd is shooting 46.7% from the floor, including 39.1% from the 3-point range. She is still growing in confidence in taking more shots, as she admitted during a chat with the media before the game against Seton Hall on Jan. 18.

"That hasn't been the norm lately but I'm getting close to getting back to that feeling," she said.

"I think, last game, I kind of got into a little rhythm with my pull-up again. And so that was nice. ... I think just like bit by bit, trying to chip away and trying to feel more comfortable with or feeling like my shot's actually going to go in every time."

Fudd and the UConn Huskies return to action on Wednesday against DePaul.

