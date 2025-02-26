"I can't breathe in those things": Paige Bueckers reveals "claustrophobic" feeling from Saunas while breaking down health regime

UConn Huskies senior Paige Bueckers opened up about the challenges she faced with injuries and health in an interview with GQ Hype on Tuesday. Bueckers, who graced the cover of the magazine's weekly edition, shed light on her intensive workout regimen and other modifications to improve her overall well-being.

Bueckers, a two-time Big East Player of the Year, had a couple of setbacks throughout her collegiate career with injuries. She lost more than half of the season in 2021-22 due to a meniscus and tibial plateau fracture. Next year, it was a torn ACL that kept them out all year long.

Speaking with Leah Faye Cooper, Paige Bueckers discussed how these injuries can be a wakeup call and then reassessed her approach to both physical and mental health.

She has ratcheted up her focus on weight training and thrown Pilates into the mix of her workout routine. However distressing it may be, she has mentioned that she is not a fan of saunas and feels very uncomfortable in one even when it is for her recovery.

"I can't breathe in those things — I get claustrophobic," Bueckers said.

The 6-foot guard also said that she has made major dietary improvements since her freshman year, cutting back on indulgences like Chick-fil-A and Shirley Temple drinks.

Paige Bueckers explains how Geno Auriemma helped shape her leadership mindset

Over four years at UConn, Geno Auriemma has molded Paige Bueckers into the player and leader she is today. Bueckers, the 2021 National Player of the Year, credits Auriemma with pushing her to take on a more vocal leadership role.

"I've always been a person who had excuses for things — a reason why I didn't do this, a reason why I did do this," Bueckers said (via GQ). "He's really pushed me to break those habits and find no excuses."

She added that Auriemma has "challenged me to become a leader" this season, and she takes pride in being someone who always supports her team.

Paige Bueckers has been the centerpiece of Auriemma's effort to restore UConn to the top of women's basketball. She almost secured the 2022 national championship but fell short against South Carolina in the final.

This year, Bueckers is the oldest player on a young UConn team and understands that her leadership will be vital if the team goes far in the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 5 Huskies are undefeated (16-0) in Big East conference play with two games remaining. They play the league's second-place team, No. 22 Creighton, on Thursday in a game that could determine the regular-season champion.

