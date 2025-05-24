“I cannot bring guys in here who are going to miss this”: Mark Pope sends clear message about Kentucky’s recruiting process

Ahead of his second season as Kentucky basketball coach, Mark Pope has had a bit more time to imprint his own philosophy on the program for which he once played. Hired away from BYU in the spring of 2024, Pope had to assemble virtually an entire roster in a hurry. But ahead of 2025-26, he's had time to reflect and pursue his own vision a bit more clearly.

Ad

Kentucky coach Pope dishes recruiting theory

In a recent interview with Kentucky Sports Radio, Pope opened up a bit on his philosophy on new recruits. His comments were revelatory.

"We talk to our recruits about this.... If you came here and you were just only dialed into yourself, you could actually miss the great uniqueness... that this experience can be. You could actually miss the whole thing. As the head coach here, running this program, I cannot bring guys in here who are going to miss this."-- Mark Pope

Ad

Trending

Ad

Updates to Pope's Recruiting Class(es)

Kentucky recently added another player to their 2025-26 roster in freshman-to-be Braydon Hawthorne. Hawthorne is a 6-foot-8 wing who 247sports ranked as the No. 33 player nationally in the 2025 recruiting class. He reclassified late to 2025 and picked Kentucky over several suitors.

There is a Kentucky component with all three of the American high school signees. Hawthorne is from Huntington, West Virginia, just across the Kentucky state line. Likewise, four-star guard Jasper Johnson lived in Kentucky before going to Overtime Elite for his senior high school season. Fellow four-star Malachi Moreno is a center from Georgetown, Kentucky, only a few minutes from UK.

Ad

To that group, Pope has added international signee Andrija Jelavic, a 6-foot-11 Croatian.

But Pope's best work might have been in his transfer portal class. Arizona State big man Jayden Quaintance was a five-star recruit in the 2024 class. He had committed to Kentucky under coach John Calipari, but when Calipari left, Quaintance re-opened his recruitment and ended up at Arizona State.

Also joining the squad are former Pittsburgh guard Jaland Lowe, who recently removed his name from the NBA Draft, Tulane wing Kam Williams, Alabama big forward Mouhamed Dioubate, Florida guard Denzel Aberdeen, and 7-foot-1 project Reece Potter.

Ad

Again, Quaintance was committed to Kentucky, Potter is from Kentucky, and bother Dioubate and Aberdeen have been familiar with Kentucky while facing the school in SEC competition.

Pope's recipe for recruiting success seems to have a solid Kentucky component. But for a former Kentucky player, it's not surprising that he would focus on players who are ready for the "great uniqueness" of Kentucky basketball.

What do you think of Pope's recruiting thoughts? Share your take below in our comment section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here