“I called him on Sunday”: UConn HC Dan Hurley confirms seeking advice from Alex Karaban before rejecting Lakers' $70 million offer

Dan Hurley rejected the Lakers' $70 million offer to stay with the UConn Huskies. Hurley talked about that decision while talking to the media on Friday.

College basketball analyst John Fanta shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) where Hurley spoke about UConn star Alex Karaban, who played a part in his decision to stay at UConn.

"I'm not sure that would have changed my decision, but I'm certain it was something I thought about a lot but I called him on Sunday to talk to him," Hurley said. ... "He gave me his advice. I asked him for it and I just put the phone away from my ear. I don't think it would have impacted it that much because in the end it's like what fulfills you."

Dan Hurley spoke to LeBron James before rejecting the offer

Dan Hurley discussed on The Herd with Colin Cowherd show on Thursday that he shared some text messages with the LA Lakers star LeBron James.

"We had an amazing interaction over the weekend, discussing basketball and various topics. He assured me of his support if I decided to go to LA. Reflecting on receiving a text from LeBron James simply left me dumbfounded."

On Thursday's episode of the Dan Le Batard Show, Hurley spoke about what it could have been to coach LeBron and the Lakers.

"It was something I wanted to explore," Hurley said. "The opportunity to potentially coach the Lakers and to coach one of the greatest players of all time and to coach another one of the best players in the NBA in AD."

Hurley will now return on an ambitious note. He won back-to-back national championships with the Huskies and could become the first coach to do a three-peat since UCLA's John Wooden.

