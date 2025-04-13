"I can dress like a boy if I want to": Paige Bueckers gets candid on taking outfit inspirations from Sue Bird, Natasha Cloud and more

The UConn Huskies and star guard Paige Bueckers won the national championship this past season, defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59. However, only a week removed from the championship game, she is getting ready for her WNBA career. The 2025 WNBA draft is scheduled for Monday, giving players little downtime between the end of the college season and the draft.

For Bueckers, she does not have much to worry about as the presumptive No. 1 pick. However, she still needs to figure out what she's going to wear. On Sunday, she spoke with The New York Times about her style. She discussed how she takes inspiration from former and current WNBA star players like Natasha Cloud, Kahleah Copper and Sue Bird.

"They’re all people who have their own sense of fashion, and they’re not conformed to anything that society thinks they should be," Bueckers said. "They can wear heels one day, and loafers or sneakers the next."

Bueckers also talked about how fluidity is important to her. She likes to mix up her style with both masculine and feminine clothes.

"Masculine, feminine, crop tops, baggy clothes," Bueckers said. "I don’t want to put myself in a box. Why do women have to wear dresses? I can dress like a boy if I want to. What even is dressing like a boy?"

Bueckers has never hesitated to dress how she likes. Her unique fashion choices were featured by Vogue in an article released in September.

Paige Bueckers is set to be the first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft

Paige Bueckers' style may be the biggest thing she needs to worry about heading into the WNBA draft. For most players, it is an exciting but stressful time. They are worried about when they will be drafted and by which team. However, for Bueckers, the WNBA draft is likely a formality. She has been projected to be the first pick all year, and nothing happened this past season that has changed that.

Bueckers is viewed as a "can't miss" prospect who will immediately enter the WNBA as a star. If anyone other than her gets selected first, it would be one of the most shocking draft decisions in recent years.

As the presumptive first pick, Bueckers will likely join the Dallas Wings, who won the first pick in the draft lottery.

