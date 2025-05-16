“I can guard multiple positions”: Arizona’s Carter Bryant makes bold claim ahead of the NBA draft

Arizona star Carter Bryant is ready to take the next step after the freshman forward ruled out a return to college, confirming he’s all-in on the NBA. Bryant recently spoke at the NBA Draft Combine, where he gave a confident assessment of his development and mindset heading into the pros.

Speaking on Wednesday at his media availability at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Bryant confirmed his decision to go fully in for the draft and answered questions from the press.

When asked how he views himself developing as an NBA player, he said:

“I’m a guy that I see myself describing it as almost like a progression. Like early in the league, I feel like I’m a guy that can guard multiple positions.

"Obviously, I want to be able to guard one through five. I feel like I’m capable of guarding one through four now. Obviously I need to get a little bit stronger, but eventually I see myself being a guy that can guard all five positions on the floor.”

Bryant went ahead to mention some of the players he studies in the NBA:

“So, I would say I watch a lot of Toumani Camara right now, Trey Murphy. I watch Herb Jones, Drew Holiday, Derrick White. But I see myself becoming one of the stars in this league.

"So, that's something that I can watch a lot of film on. Kyrie, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum as well. So I understand there's a progression to get to that point, but knowing that I'm capable of doing that as well."

He added:

“I know I'm capable of becoming one of the best players in this league. And it's just something that you have to work towards every day."

Bryant played just one season at Arizona, appearing in 37 games. During that season, he averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game.

Carter Bryant names his favorite NBA players

Bryant named some of the NBA players who inspired him in the past and the ones he currently looks up to.

“All time, I’m going to go Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady, and then right now I’m gonna go Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum and Kyrie,” he said. “They all play with the simplicity of the game.”

From his comments, Bryant clearly prefers simplicity in his game, and some NBA teams will be looking out for that. He is projected to be a first-round pick at the draft that will take place on June 25 at Barclays Center in New York.

