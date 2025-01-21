“I can look at ourselves like the sacrificial lambs”: When Dawn Staley explained how loss vs Caitlin Clark’s Iowa was good for women’s basketball

Looking back at the aftermath of South Carolina’s stunning Final Four loss to Iowa in the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, coach Dawn Staley offered a unique perspective on how the defeat ultimately served a greater purpose for their game. While the Gamecocks were unable to complete their dominant, undefeated season, Staley acknowledged that the loss helped elevate the visibility and excitement surrounding women’s basketball in an interview on The Pivot Podcast in 2023.

“You win some, you lose some,” Staley said, reflecting on the game that saw Caitlin Clark and Iowa topple South Carolina in a high-stakes matchup."

“Our downfall and not being able to complete the season was real good for our game,” Staley said. "You know, 9.9 million people watched the game, and it topped off at 13 million. I can look at ourselves like the sacrificial lambs of that happening, but it’s good for our game, and I’m okay with it.”

The record-breaking viewership numbers Staley referenced highlighted the growing popularity of women’s basketball. Despite her gracious acknowledgment of the game’s significance, Staley didn’t shy away from admitting the sting of defeat.

“I’m a sore loser,” Staley said . “But I get it. Let’s bounce back. Sometimes you’ve got to learn how to lose to win again, and that’s how I’m going to look at it.”

While the defeat ended South Carolina’s quest for back-to-back national championships, it cemented the team’s role in the growth of women’s basketball. Staley’s perspective reflected her commitment not only to South Carolina’s success but also to the sport’s continued evolution and its ability to attract a wider audience.

Dawn Staley becomes highest-paid coach in women’s basketball

South Carolina announced on Friday that coach Dawn Staley has agreed to a contract extension through the 2029-30 season, making her the highest-paid coach in women’s basketball. The deal, approved by the university’s board of trustees, highlighted Staley’s immense impact on the program and the sport in general.

As per ESPN, the contract is reported to start with an annual salary of $4 million, including a $500,000 signing bonus, and features an annual $250,000 escalator, amounting to approximately $25.25 million over the duration of the agreement.

"I’m proud to represent the University of South Carolina and of its investment in women’s basketball," Staley said. "What we’ve accomplished on the court shows what can happen when the right people come together with the commitment and support needed for success."

Since joining the program in 2008, Staley has built South Carolina into a powerhouse. The Gamecocks have won three national championships under her leadership, including last season’s undefeated 38-0 campaign. Over the past decade, the team has dominated SEC play with an astonishing 165-15 record in regular-season games, securing eight regular-season titles and eight SEC tournament championships.

Staley’s new contract surpasses the salaries of other elite coaches in women’s basketball. UConn’s Geno Auriemma, an 11-time NCAA champion, reportedly earns $3.34 million (per ESPN) annually, while LSU’s Kim Mulkey, who led LSU to its first national title in 2023 and won three titles at Baylor, earns $3.25 million (per ESPN).

This season, the No. 2-ranked Gamecocks are 17-1 overall and 5-0 in SEC play, with their only loss coming against UCLA in November.

