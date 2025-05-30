"I can see Fudd in Steph Curry's town”: Fans react as Azzi Fudd and Angel Reese’s old snap resurfaces

An old photo of Azzi Fudd and Angel Reese has resurfaced, which has garnered a lot of fan attention. The UConn guard and Chicago Sky forward were smiling while wearing matching BlueStar 30 shirts. WNBA Got Game shared it on Instagram on Friday.

"Azzi you are a Sky. It's already written🩵💛," an X post added to the photo read.

A fan shared the sentiment that Fudd and Reese should play together in Chicago.

"The next updated pic I need (hopefully Azzi will be a Sky)," the fan tweeted.

Others expressed excitement about the possibility of the two stars playing together for the Sky.

"Already written in Stone," a fan wrote.

An X user says Fudd and Reese playing together is “written in stone” (image credit: instagram/wnbagotgame)

"It would feed families," another fan wrote.

A reply says Fudd and Reese playing together would “feed families” (image credit: instagram/wnbagotgame)

"Yup I can see her playing for the Sky," one fan commented.

A fan says they could see Fudd playing for the Sky (image credit: instagram/wnbagotgame)

Some expressed their fondness for the throwback picture.

"😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," one fan commented.

An IG user reacts to the photo of Fudd and Reese (image credit: instagram/wnbagotgame)

"They're adorable😍," another fan said.

A comment calls Fudd and Reese “adorable” (image credit: instagram/wnbagotgame)

"Angel looks so adorable😭," another fan said.

An X user calls younger Reese adorable (image credit: instagram/wnbagotgame)

However, some voiced their disagreement that Fudd should end up with Chicago.

"Sky? No - we need to develop HVL. I can see Fudd in Steph Curry's town," a fan wrote.

An IG user says they could see Fudd in Golden State (image credit: instagram/wnbagotgame)

"No! The People's Princess needs facilities😤! Azzi Fudd is a Las Vegas Ace😭," one fan said.

An X user says Fudd should play for the Aces (image credit: instagram/wnbagotgame)

"Send all them UConn players to the Lynx," another fan commented.

A reply says UConn stars like Fudd should play for the Lynx (image credit: instagram/wnbagotgame)

Azzi Fudd to return for final season at UConn

Azzi Fudd has one more season with UConn before she moves to the pros. The Huskies guard was eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft but decided to return for her final season of college eligibility.

Fudd shared with ESPN that returning to UConn will provide her the opportunity to “work on everything I need to work on” to be best prepared for next year's draft.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

The Huskies star has struggled with injuries throughout her college career but stayed mostly healthy last season. Fudd put up 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game and stepped up as a leader inthe postseason. She helped guide UConn to a national title and was named Most Outstanding Player of Final Four.

