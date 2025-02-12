“I can’t even fathom the ratings”: When Kim Mulkey expressed shock after Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark for the NCAA title broke viewership records

Kim Mulkey understands the 2023 national championship between Angel Reese's LSU Tigers and Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes was groundbreaking for the modern era of women's basketball. What she could not think about for the game was the ratings.

Mulkey sat down with WAFB-TV for a special one-on-one interview that was uploaded to YouTube in April 2023. She reflected on winning the national championship with the Tigers that year, knowing they made history regardless of what happened against Clark's Hawkeyes, who they beat 102-85.

"I can't even fathom the ratings and what they were for that national championship game. I've been doing this a long time. I've won those championships. Never have I ever seen what I'm witnessing right now," Kim Mulkey said. [1:08]

"I try to think why, and I think it's timing in life, the timing of this first championship ever at LSU in basketball, period, and we all know LSU has won many championships in sports. I think the personality of my team, me coming back home, Bob Starkey coming back and what he's meant to this institution, I think it's just a lot of reasons, but it's been very touching."

Kim Mulkey, LSU see rankings rise in new AP poll

Kim Mulkey continues the LSU Tigers' dominance as one of the best teams in women's college basketball, being high in the opinions of AP voters.

The Associated Press revealed the new rankings on Monday, showing the Tigers at the No. 5 spot. They went up by one rank, jumping over the now-No. 7 UConn Huskies.

LSU boasts a 25-1 overall record, going 10-1 after 11 SEC matchups while they are on a five-game winning streak. They average 87.4 points on 46.5% shooting from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, blowing out teams by a margin of 23.4 points per game.

Flau'jae Johnson leads the way with 19.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks. Aneesah Morrow comes next with a double-double of 18.2 ppg and 14.2 rpg, while Mikaylah Williams is averaging 17 ppg and 4.5 rpg.

The No. 5 Tigers will next face the No. 3 Texas Longhorns at Moody Center on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

