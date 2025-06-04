"I can’t wait to boo this man out the building": Fans react as Dan Hurley's UConn & Kansas set to begin a home-and-home series

Dan Hurley's UConn men's basketball is scheduled to participate in a home-and-home series with Kansas on December 2nd in Lawrence. The news generated a lot of buzz among college hoop fans.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

"NEWS: UConn and Kansas will begin a home-and-home series on December 2nd in Lawrence, according to a source. Return game at UConn during the 2026-27 season," he wrote.

"NEWS: UConn and Kansas will begin a home-and-home series on December 2nd in Lawrence, according to a source. Return game at UConn during the 2026-27 season," he wrote.

Following the announcement, fans used it as an opportunity to mock the UConn head coach.

"I can’t wait to boo this man out the building," a fan wrote.

"Dan had two great years and the rest of his time he's been a very mediocre coach. Great coach or just got lucky with some players," another fan wrote.

"Don’t run dan," a fan commented.

However, other fans expressed their excitement about the upcoming non-conference games.

"Future conference game I love it," a fan wrote.

"I love Danny scheduling the absolute gauntlet for non-con play. Our boys are going to be READY," another fan wrote.

"Dear lord this schedule is insane. Kinda wish the first game was in CT because he just played in Kansas but WOW," a fan commented.

Meanwhile, UConn and Kansas have met four times since 1995, with the Jayhawks winning all four contests.

Dan Hurley's UConn set for major scheduling series

Dan Hurley's UConn has been busy during the offseason. The Huskies have scheduled a home-and-home series against fellow men's college basketball powerhouse, Kansas. The first game will be held on December 2 at Allen Fieldhouse with a return trip to Connecticut for the 2026-27 season.

Ahead of the coming season, UConn ranks No. 8 and Kansas No. 31, according to Rothstein's rankings. While the two programs account for three of the last four national champions in men’s college basketball, they ended the 2024-25 season on an underwhelming note.

UConn's woes began with the Maui Invitational, where the 2024 NCAA champions lost all three games at the event.

The Huskies lost their quest for a three-peat after falling to eventual champions, the Florida Gators, in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. However, Hurley's team is expected to bounce back next season.

In the meantime, the Huskies will stick to scheduling non-conference games, which include impressive matchups against Illinois, BYU, Arizona, Texas and the reigning national champion Florida Gators.

UConn will face BYU at the TD Arena in Boston on November 15 and Illinois at Madison Square Garden on November 28. The Huskies will then face the Gators and the Longhorns at the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 9 and Dec. 12, respectively.

