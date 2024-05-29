“I don't care where that team is” - Rich Paul makes bold statement on Bronny James’ future at the NBA

USC Trojans guard Bronny James has decided to remain in the 2024 NBA draft and will forego his college eligibility, according to Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul. The super agent informed ESPN in a statement hours before the 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday NCAA deadline, "He's staying in the draft."

Paul also commented on James's range and the kind of deal he wants with the NBA teams:

"Bronny's (draft) range is wide," Paul said. "He's a really good prospect who has a lot of room for growth. It only takes one team. I don't care where that team is – it can be No. 1 or 58 – (but) I do care about the plan, the development, the team's strategy, the opportunity and the financial commitment.

"That's why I'm not doing a two-way deal (with Bronny playing for a G League team). Every team understands that."

The 2024 NBA draft is still a month away, and Paul has to play out a strategy for James's workouts with teams.

James played 25 games, starting just six, for the USC Trojans, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game while shooting 36.6%, including 26.6% from beyond the arc. However, it was a season to forget for the USC Trojans as they had a 15-18 record and finished ninth in the Pac-12.

Rich Paul open to all avenues for Bronny James

When Bronny James declared for the draft last month, it wasn't obvious that he would stick around. He also entered the transfer portal and had an option to go back to college for a second season.

In the interview with ESPN, Paul said that he is unrestricted to all the possibilities that could happen in the draft. He also acknowledged that James has a long way to go and that they will figure out the right situation.

"I'm not putting unrealistic expectations on Bronny," Paul said. "He's far from a finished product. But he has a hell of start. He's positioned well. ... I don't see him not getting drafted, but if it got to a point where the situations didn't make sense and we needed to go undrafted, that's fine."

Being the son of basketball icon LeBron James, Bronny James has a lot of pressure and will remain under scrutiny. However, the 6-foot-4 guard did well in the NBA draft combine and will continue to fight for his place.

Do you think Bronny James will get drafted?