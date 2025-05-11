“I couldn’t do life without you”: UCLA’s Lauren Betts posts sweet snap from her childhood for Mother’s Day

UCLA star Lauren Betts shared a heartfelt message on Instagram on Mother's Day. Betts is the daughter of British former basketball player Andrew Betts and former volleyball player Michelle Betts.

On Sunday, the standout center posted her childhood photo with her mom on Instagram.

"Happy Mother's Day to this beautiful woman. You truly are the most amazing mom. I couldn't do this life without you," she captioned the photo.

UCLA's Lauren Betts celebrates her mom Michelle Betts on Mother's Day. IG image via @laurenmariebetts

Betts' mother was an NCAA athlete, playing volleyball for Long Beach State University during her college years. She met her husband, Andrew, at the university, where he played basketball as a power forward.

After her collegiate volleyball career ended, Betts moved to Europe with her then-husband, and the couple had three children, including Lauren.

The former volleyball player later returned to the United States and began a career as a Realtor. She is considered one of her daughter's biggest supporters and often shares updates on the UCLA star's latest achievements.

Lauren Betts tops 2026 WNBA mock draft

UCLA's Lauren Betts is regarded as a top pick prospect in a too-early 2026 WNBA mock draft.

The mock draft, released by ESPN's Michael Voepel on April 23, ranked Betts ahead of UConn's Azzi Fudd and TCU's Olivia Miles.

"Betts' junior season was a breakthrough for her and the Bruins. ... Betts' offensive and defensive skills as a true center will be valued in the WNBA," Voepel wrote.

Betts also emerged as the top pick for Bleacher Report's 2026 mock draft. The Bruins star would be picked by the Golden State Valkyries, who hold next year's top selection.

Betts was instrumental in the Bruins' stellar run in the 2024-25 season. Betts ended the season as the team leader in scoring (20.2), rebounds (9.5) and blocks (2.9).

