“I’d probably say ‘We’re married’ I guess”: When Paige Bueckers shared one of her craziest fan experiences

Paige Bueckers collaborated with GQ for an exclusive photoshoot, a traditional "10 Essentials" video, and more. However, the UConn star was associated with the magazine brand before her latest venture.

In a video released on Sept. 14, she was asked about her craziest fan experience ever. Instead of giving a particular instance, Bueckers pointed at a common theme among fans, which involves labeling the star as their significant other.

"Couple times I've had people say that they are married to me and had the wedding, so I'll probably say the fact that I'm, 'We’re married,' I guess," she said.

Paige Bueckers playfully addressed fans' parasocial attachment to her, one of the fans doubled down their fandom in the comment section:

"You know these people are crazy cause she’s actually married to me," the fan wrote.

A fan jokes after Bueckers commented on her fans | via @GQsports/YouTube

Paige Bueckers is the fifth-most followed female athlete in the entire college sports landscape. Her 5.3 million followers are only behind the Cavinder twins (5.5 million each), Kai Trump (5.4 million) and Livvy Dunne (13.5 million).

Bueckers, currently in her senior year with the UConn Huskies, is anticipated to be the first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft in April. Her leap to the big league will further skyrocket her fanbase.

Angel Reese, who had 3.1 million Instagram followers in her first month as a WNBA rookie, has now garnered a total of 4.7 million on the platform.

Paige Bueckers describes herself as a player

Paige Bueckers was asked to describe herself as a player in the exclusive story released by GQ's Leah Faye Cooper on Monday. The UConn star immediately churned a response to highlight her offensive bag and strong mindset.

"A competitor who can score at all three levels, defends, plays both sides of the court, very versatile, can really do anything that the game calls for and the team needs," she said.

Bueckers is averaging 18.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals on 53.3% shooting this season. She recently led UConn past the defending champions, South Carolina, 87-58 at Colonial Life Arena for the school's biggest win this season.

