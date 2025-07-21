"I'd rather lose every assistant coach": When legendary UNC coach Roy Williams gave a heartfelt speech for departing member of staff

In April 2009, just weeks after guiding the North Carolina Tar Heels to a national championship, legendary coach Roy Williams delivered one of the most emotional speeches of his career for a non-coaching staff.

Speaking at the team’s post-season banquet, Williams honored Wayne Walden, the long-time academic advisor who had been by his side for 21 years. Walden, who worked with Williams since his Kansas days, was set to depart UNC that summer after finding his soon-to-be wife.

“I told Wayne I wasn’t going to do this,” Williams said. “But Wayne, I’ve said this to my team and they’ve gotten over it, so you’ve got to get over it too — I lied.”

Williams spoke about their deep-rooted relationship.

“I’ve been a head coach for 21 years," Williams said. "You heard earlier, Coach Robinson has been here 14 years, Coach Holliday 16. Jarrod, CB, they played for me. Wayne Walden has been with me all 21 years.”

Walden’s role went far beyond schedules and study halls, and according to Williams, he was the heartbeat of the team’s academic structure, and a man he trusted above all.

“Wayne came to North Carolina just trusting me and Coach Holliday that things were going to work out," Williams said. "And now, Wayne Walden has found a jewel, he’s getting married this summer. And at the end of the summer, he’ll be leaving us.

“It’s funny, because in every home I visit, I always say our academic guy is the best you can possibly have. I’d rather lose every assistant coach — that doesn’t make them feel good — than lose Wayne Walden.”

Williams noted that he trusted Wayne for 21 years and recalled moments of checking in on players.

“I’d say, ‘Wayne, how’s Ty doing?’ And he’d say, ‘He has a paper due Tuesday, made an 84 on the last test, has another one Thursday,’" Willliams added. "He’s never had to say, ‘I’ll get back to you,’ because this has been his life.”

Williams did not shy away from the fact that Walden was tough, but that toughness was part of his lasting impact. He said:

“He’s been tough on the kids. Some appreciated him more than others, but everyone appreciates him in the end.”

Closing the speech, Williams expressed gratitude for having such a reliable person by his side for over two decades.

“I’ve been lucky to be at Kansas," Williams said. "I’ve been lucky to be at the University of North Carolina. I’ve been lucky to coach players like the ones sitting in front of you now. But I’ve been really lucky to have had the same academic advisor for 21 years. Thank you.”

Roy Williams’ NCAA titles at North Carolina

The 2009 national championship was Roy Williams’ second with the Tar Heels, having won his first for the program and his career in 2005. He added another one in 2017, to take the tally to three NCAA titles in his career and for North Carolina.

Those three national championships came after six Final Four trips with the Tar Heels, when he also won 10 regular-season conference titles in the Big 12 and ACC, as well as three conference tournament titles.

