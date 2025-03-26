"I'd take a bullet for Tom Izzo": Fans show undying loyalty to Michigan State HC after his fiery transfer portal criticism

Tom Izzo is one of the premier coaches in men's college basketball. While Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans are getting prepared to face the sixth-seeded Ole Miss Rebels in the Sweet 16, the NCAA Transfer Portal has been officially opened.

However, the Michigan State HC is not focused on that right now, despite it possibly costing him recruits for next season.

"What my team's done has been incredible. And I'm not ready to move on. ... I'm going to worry today about the guys I got in this program, that have done an incredible job this year, and that's it. And if that costs me later, so be it. But Tom Izzo isn't cheating the people that he has that have been loyal to him for this chaos that is going on out there."

Below is the full sound byte of Coach Izzo talking about the transfer portal.

People on social media declared their affection for coach Tom Izzo after his comments.

"I'll run through a brick wall for that man." One person commented

"I'm on record in USA Today saying I'd take a bullet for Tom Izzo. This is the type of energy has me ready for anything." Another person commented on the video

The comments in support of Izzo continued to flow in.

"This is why I put my liver on the line every game." Another social media user jokingly commented

"This is what winning sounds like." One co mmenter replied

It will be interesting to see how Michigan State does in the NCAA Transfer Portal and if this ends up costing them a massive recruit.

Tom Izzo reflects on tying Jim Boeheim

Tom Izzo has been one of the staples of college basketball. The victory in the Round of 32 tied him with former Syracuse Orange coach Jim Boeheim for the fourth-most wins in NCAA Tournament history and after the game, Izzo discussed the accomplishment.

“Jim Boeheim’s a friend too and he’s won a lot of games, man. He’s won a lot more games than I have. Thank God in the tournament I’ve been fortunate. Any time you can accomplish something with your team and your coaches that some of the most respected guys and coaches in college basketball have achieved, that’s a privilege and an honor.” h/t On3

That said, Izzo's got ways to go before surpassing coach Mike Kryzewski's 101 NCAA Tournament wins as he now sits with 61 entering the Sweet 16.

