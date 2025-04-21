“I didn’t break up with him because he was cheating”: Hanna Cavinder reveals real reason behind split with Carson Beck

On Monday, Kicks and SFBalerts reported on Instagram that Hanna Cavinder discussed her breakup with football star Carson Beck during one of Kai Trump's recent vlogs. Joined by her twin Haley, she addressed rumors of Beck's infidelity and revealed the actual reason behind their split.

"I didn't break up with him because he was cheating," Cavinder said. "I broke up with him because of who he is."

Cavinder explained that Beck, who is the quarterback for the University of Miami, didn't want to attend a trip to Nashville that they went on. Haley chimed in that Beck was on his phone the whole time.

"Does he have friends?," Trump asked the twins.

"No, nobody likes him," Hanna replied.

"He wouldn't talk to people," Haley added. "He had an ego."

The twins explained that Beck wanted people to come up to him and ask for pictures, and that his behavior when they went to bars was embarrassing. Hanna told Trump that the cheating allegations only came to light after she and Beck had already split up.

All about Hanna Cavinder & Carson Beck's relationship

Cavinder and Beck had a short-lived romance. The two athletes were first linked on July 4 of last year, when Haley posted a TikTok with then-boyfriend, now fiancé, Jake Ferguson. Hanna could be seen in the back of the video with a man fans speculated to be Beck.

Beck made things Instagram official when he shared a photo of himself and the Miami women's basketball star holding hands in a photo dump posted on July 22. In August, he confirmed he and Hanna were a couple in a feature with ESPN.

The following day, Hanna shared photos of her attending Beck's Georgia football season opener on her Instagram. That post, as well as all posts featuring Beck, has now been deleted.

In January, Beck announced that he would be transferring to Miami, the same school where his girlfriend was playing basketball. The two continued to post together on social media and appeared as a happy power couple to the outside world.

Last month, Hanna removed photos of Beck from her social media, sparking speculation that the star quarterback's alleged infidelity led to their breakup.

Beck allegedly sent Snapchat photos and messages to other women during his relationship with Hanna. These leaked messages include him saying that the pair had broken up, despite her posting with him on social media the same day, and that things weren't working between them. Hanna Cavinder's comments in Kai Trump's recent vlog revealed the real reason for her and Beck's split.

