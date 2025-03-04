“I don’t think anybody can beat his career”: Texas’ Madison Booker comments on Kevin Durant’s kind and inspiring words

Texas’ Madison Booker shared her thoughts on Kevin Durant's high praise for her and her college basketball career. Durant said that when Booker finishes her Division I stint, she will put her No. 35 jersey in the rafters and have a better college journey than him.

Ad

In the Instagram post by ESPNW on Tuesday, the forward reacted to Durant's comment and expressed her focus on the matters of the court.

"I don't think anybody can beat his career at Texas, he was one-and-done, he had a great freshman year. That's big words from a legend of basketball," Booker said.

"He's seen a lot basically. I take those words and I put my trust in God's plan. He has it written down already, he has it in stock and I'm staying humble and just staying the course."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Durant played for Texas for a year before being selected as the No. 2 pick in the 2007 NBA draft by the Seattle SuperSonics. He averaged 25.8 points and 11.1 rebounds on 47.3% shooting, becoming the first freshman named the Naismith Player of the Year. He also led the Big 12 in points, rebounds and blocks.

Madison Booker has been a longtime fan of Durant. The two-time NBA champion is why she wears a No. 35 jersey and has a great mid-range touch.

Ad

"I always try to make sure I have a great midrange. Kevin Durant has a great midrange too, so I put two and two together," she said in March 2024.

Madison Booker wins the SEC Player of the Year award

On Tuesday, Madison Booker was named the SEC Player of the Year. She became the second Texas player to lift the award consecutively.

Ad

Annette Smith was the first to lift the award back-to-back in 1983 and 1984 (Southwest).

Sophomore Booker is one of the best players in the current women's basketball landscape, averaging 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds on 46.4% shooting (41.7% on 3-pointers).

The program joined the Southeastern Conference in the 2024 offseason, shifting from the Big 12. Booker led the school to the best conference record and regular season SEC Championship in its debut season in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback