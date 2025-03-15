“I don’t think it’s okay”: Haley Cavinder shows her support for twin Hanna Cavinder amid Carson Beck breakup rumors

Rumors of relationship trouble between Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck started making the rounds this week, due to her scrubbing her social media. Hanna’s twin, Haley, has dropped a video on social media amid the situation showing her support for her sister and asking others to do the same in their own lives.

In a Friday TikTok video, Haley avoided addressing the situation directly but shared her thoughts on the matter:

“I just want to say one thing because I can't be too crazy unfiltered here. If your sister comes to you or your friend or someone that's really important in your life and they have a gut feeling about a relationship or a friendship, for example, and they just tell you that on a repeated basis, trust your dang sister. Trust her.

“She's always right. I promise you or your mom, they're always right. I know there's a lot of speculation and I see someone in my life that's hurting and I don't think it's okay to not be able to always keep your mouth shut. So it's a little bit of unfiltered Haley here."

Haley went ahead to say she is ‘trying to be as nice as possible’ amid the rumors but she needed to address this. Beck and Cavinder have been dating since the summer of 2023 and recently had their luxury cars stolen in Miami.

Hanna Cavinder unfollows Carson Beck on social media

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn

Hanna Cavinder has removed photos of the Miami Hurricanes quarterback and unfollowed him on social media, fueling the rumors of a breakup. Beck set his Instagram account to private on Friday, and that is all that anyone knows beyond speculation.

There was speculation that this may be related to Beck adding someone on Snapchat, or that he suggested on the platform that the two are no longer together.

In January, Beck surprised the NFL and college football worlds by deciding to skip the 2025 draft and join his girlfriend, Hanna, in Miami. While many are wondering if his decision to join the Hurricanes would be affected by any relationship turmoil, there is nothing to suggest otherwise at this stage.

