“I don’t think they really f*ck with me”: RJ Davis shares first impressions of Hubert Davis recruiting him for UNC

After a brilliant five-year career at North Carolina, guard R.J. Davis reflected on his career in a recent interview on the podcast Run Your Race. His insights into his recruitment at North Carolina were somewhat surprising. For a generation of fans who have trouble picturing Davis without a Carolina blue uniform, his memories of his recruitment are near-shocking.

Ad

UNC's Unlikely recruitment of R.J. Davis

"I remember, it was Peach Jam. We were playing Expressions Elite and Coach [Roy] Williams and Coach [Hubert] Davis were kind like in the second row right behind the basket. I'm telling my mom-- this is the lead-up to the Peach Jam, they're in contact a little bit and coach Davis is recruiting me. At the time, I'm like, 'I don't think they're going to give me the offer.' I was like, 'I don't think they really f--- with me for real.'"-- RJ Davis

Ad

Trending

Ad

Instead, Williams, Davis and North Carolina did offer RJ Davis that elusive scholarship, on July 17, 2019, according to 247sports. Davis had already taken an official visit to Georgetown and went ahead to take visits to Pittsburgh and Marquette before he visited UNC.

Davis, who was then just 5-foot-11, took his official visit to UNC on October 12, 2019. Nine days later, he committed to the Tar Heels and the following month he signed with UNC.

Ad

Davis's career at Carolina

Davis went on to play five seasons at North Carolina. He began starting midway through his first season. In total, Davis saw action in 175 games, making 155 starts.

His best season was 2023-24, when Davis scored 21.2 points per game and made 40% of his 3-point attempts. Davis was a consensus first-team All-American off of his performance and considered jumping to the NBA.

He didn't, returning for a fifth and final UNC season. Davis averaged 17.2 points per game and shot 35% from 3-point range in his final season, but will certainly be fondly remembered by UNC fans for his years of production.

Ad

Davis in the UNC Record Book

With 2,725 points, Davis ended up second in the UNC record book in scoring, trailing only Tyler Hansbrough, who finished with 2,872 points. Davis's 359 career 3-pointers shattered the old UNC mark of 299 by Marcus Paige. Davis is also fourth all-time in free throws with 566. His 86.1% mark at the foul line is a UNC record for free throw accuracy.

What do you think about Davis's recruiting surprise? How would UNC have done without RJ Davis? Share your thoughts below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here