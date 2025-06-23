"I am done with him": Kentucky HC Mark Pope playfully shrugs off Jayden Quaintance update after losing at chess

Kentucky coach Mark Pope shared didn't have much to share on Jayden Quaintance's injury update during a chat with reporters at Kentucky’s satellite camp on Sunday. However, Pope used the moment to comment on the player's skills on the chessboard.

Pope said that Quaintance beat him in two of three games, one of which lasted just seven minutes.

“I don’t want to talk about Jayden Quaintance," Pope said (via On3). "He just beat me in a game of chess in like seven minutes. I am done with him, okay?

"He beat me the first time we played. I came back and got him, and then we had a rubber match, and he destroyed me. So I have nothing good to say about Jayden Quaintance. Next question.”

Quaintance transferred to Kentucky this offseason after playing his freshman year at Arizona State. He was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team in his lone season with the Sun Devils, having averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Quaintance reportedly underwent ACL surgery in his right knee in March. However, he arrived at Kentucky's campus last week and has been putting in work at the summer workouts just three months after his surgery.

Last month, Pope said that Quaintance was "working really hard" and making "tremendous progress" to get back to full fitness.

Mark Pope led Kentucky to the Sweet 16 in his first year as Wildcats coach

Kentucky Wildcats HC Mark Pope - Source: Imagn

Mark Pope was hired as Kentucky's coach in April 2024. He had an impressive first year with the team, posting a 24-12 record.

The Wildcats qualified for the NCAA Tournament this year and made it to the Sweet 16. Their March Madness run ended with a loss to Tennessee.

It will be interesting to see if Pope and Co. can lead Kentucky to a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament next season. Some feel that the Wildcats could go all the way and win the national title after some impressive recruiting this offseason.

