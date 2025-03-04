  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "I was emotional tonight": Jon Scheyer makes honest confession about Duke's mindset before Wake Forest takedown

By Arnold
Modified Mar 04, 2025 10:18 GMT
Wake Forest v Duke - Source: Getty
Jon Scheyer makes honest confession about Duke's mindset before Wake Forest takedown (Credits: Getty)

Duke coach Jon Scheyer led his team to an undefeated regular season finish at home after the Blue Devils beat Wake Forest 93-60 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday. The win was another feather in the cap of Scheyer, who made an honest admission about his feelings before the game.

In his post-match conference, Scheyer heaped praise on his Duke players while discussing his emotions.

"You know I was emotional tonight, I just thought before the game," Scheyer said. "And you're thinking about this team, and these guys have been incredibly unselfish and incredibly driven. And it's made for a great collective toughness that we have had. So, you love coaching them."
This was the second time in three years that Scheyer guided Duke to an undefeated home run in the regular season. He also played his college football career with the Blue Devils from 2006 to 2010.

Cooper Flagg led the scoring for No. 2 Duke when they welcomed Wake Forest. The freshman recorded 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Kon Knueppel contributed 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Meanwhile, Ty-Laur Johnson and Efton Reid III scored 14 points each for the Demon Deacons. Hunted Sallis added nine points, five rebounds and two assists.

Jon Scheyer's Duke will close out the regular season with a trip to UNC

NCAA Basketball: Duke Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer - Source: Imagn
Jon Scheyer's Duke (27-3, 18-1 ACC) will play its final regular season game of the 2024-25 season against North Carolina at Dean Smith Center on Saturday. The Blue Devils have already clinched a share of the regular season title and can seal it with a win over UNC.

Scheyer's team is on a seven-game win streak and will want to finish the regular season with a flourish. The Blue Devils will then need to turn their attention to the Conference Tournament before heading into March Madness.

Duke is considered one of the favorites to win the national championship this season.

