"I don't feel 70 and certainly don't act it": Geno Auriemma on whether another March Madness influences his thoughts on aging

UConn coach Geno Auriemma will turn 71 next month, but he still has a young man's ambition with another season of March Madness fast approaching. After the No. 5 Huskies beat Butler 86-47 on Saturday at the Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Auriemma responded to questions about whether he is feeling his age with the 2025 NCAA Tournament just around the corner.

"Do I feel 70? No, I think when I'm at practice, no I don't," Auriemma said. "When I'm coaching the games, no, I don't. On a three-hour bus ride back from Seton Hall, yes I do. When I see a lot of my friends that I went to school with, I think to myself, how fortunate I am to be able to spend the majority of my time with young people."

"It has been quite a privilege and it has had a tremendously positive impact on my life. And I don't feel 70 and I certainly don't act it."

Paige Bueckers led the way for UConn's victory over Butler, with game highs of 23 points and 10 assists, along with two rebounds. Sarah Strong played a supporting role with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Kilyn McGuff posted 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Butler while Lily Zeinstra had 13 points and one rebound.

Geno Auriemma's UConn will look to finish regular season with a flourish ahead of NCAA Tournament

NCAA Womens Basketball: UConn Huskies HC Geno Auriemma - Source: Imagn

Geno Auriemma's UConn (26-3, 16-0 Big East) will play two home games to finish the regular season before turning attention toward the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies will welcome No. 23 Creighton on Thursday and then host Marquette on Sunday.

Auriemma has been the coach at UConn since 1985. He has led the program to 11 national titles, which is the most in women's college basketball history.

Auriemma's last national title win came in 2016, and he will want to end the team's drought for the championship this season.

