"I feel like I can't miss": Azzi Fudd on dropping UConn career high vs St John's with 8 threes

UConn star Azzi Fudd drained a staggering eight 3-pointers en route to a career-high 34 points in the Huskies' 78-40 victory over St. John's on Wednesday night.

Fudd spoke about her lights-out performance with SNY’s Chelsea Sherrod after the game at Gampel Pavilion.

"Confidence is obviously through the roof right now," Fudd said. "I feel like I can't miss. Even though I am mad I missed my last two, and I can talk about that."

The senior guard shot 13-of-22 while sinking 8-of-12 from deep. Despite her impressive 3-point shooting, she missed her final two attempts from beyond the arc — one at the end of the third quarter and one in the fourth.

When asked about her approach and preparation leading to her explosive offensive performance, Azzi Fudd had a straightforward explanation.

"I think my preparation, just mentally. I was locked in, extra locked in today in shoot around," she said. "I think the last few practices, we've been doing a lot of press stuff, a lot of score, just working on scoring, getting the basket."

Fudd also credited her teammates for helping create the open looks that allowed her to take over. Fellow UConn senior Paige Bueckers contributed 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals in the win.

Azzi Fudd reflects on Tennessee loss as turning point for UConn

The No. 7 UConn Huskies suffered an upset loss to No. 15 Tennessee last week in Knoxville, falling 80-76 for their third defeat of the season.

However, Azzi Fudd believes the loss served as a wake-up call, as the team rebounded with back-to-back wins against Providence and St. John’s.

"I think we learned a lot about ourselves, about what we need to work on," Fudd told SNY in the same interview. "We kind of took our game at Tennessee as a lesson. And these last practices have been some of our best, I think, all season."

"I think (UConn coach Geno Auriemma) pushed the right buttons this week in practice to kind of unleash that toughness ... it's just a matter of time before we have that consistently."

Azzi Fudd, who missed most of last season and a few games at the start of this one due to knee injuries, is rounding into form, averaging 12.6 points per game.

The Huskies (23-3, 14-0) will face their toughest test of the season when they take on defending national champion South Carolina (22-2, 10-1 SEC) on Sunday.

