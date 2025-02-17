"I felt physical pain watching this": Fans react as JuJu Watkins, USC pull off comeback win vs Washington

USC star JuJu Watkins guided the Trojans to a crucial 69-64 win over the Washington Huskies on Sunday evening after falling behind by 12 points at the start of the third quarter. Watkins tallied 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists at the Alaska Airlines Arena.

Ad

The star of the show was USC star Kiki Iriafen, who tallied 19 points and five rebounds to overturn the Huskies' lead.

Ad

Trending

College basketball fans on Instagram had varied reactions to JuJu Watkins and Co. pulling off the crucial comeback win against Washington.

"I felt physical pain watching this," one wrote.

"Texas vs USC national championship will feed families," chimed in another.

"Juju needs help! Good gravy," wrote one.

Fan's IG comments

Fan's comments on IG

JuJu Watkins continues to break records

After the departures of former Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark and LSU Tigers' Angel Reese, USC Trojans' star JuJu Watkins alongside UConn Huskies standout Paige Bueckers were hailed as the faces of college women's basketball, and Watkin's performance against the No. 1 UCLA Bruins on Wednesday justified the tag.

Ad

In the Trojans' 71-60 win against the Bruins, Watkins broke a long-standing record held by former Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark. After registering 38.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, five assists and eight blocks against the Bruins, Watkins has tallied the most 30+ point games against ranked opponents in a player's first two years in college basketball.

The feat follows the popular Watkins becoming the fastest Power 5 player to reach 1000 points in college basketball in November (38 games) breaking Clark's previous record of 40 games.

Ad

After her sensational outing against the Bruins, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb lavished praise on Watkin's mentality during her postgame news conference.

"I didn't teach JuJu any of that," Lindsay Gottlieb said. "Just try to put her in situations to be her best self, and she does most of that work.

"What I was so impressed with tonight, obviously, was just the mentality she came out with. Obviously, the ball going through the net helps. We'll never forget this night. It's as good as anything I've ever seen."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Watkins led the Trojans to their first win over the No. 1 ranked team since 1983, and even UCLA coach Cori Close praised her stellar performance during her postgame news conference.

“She's always been that way,” said Cori Close. “She takes a ton of chances, and she's able to get into a rhythm and really anticipate those; she takes pride on both sides of the ball. She's a really good player. Credit to her for some of the plays that she's made.”

Up next for JuJu Watkins and Co. is a pivotal clash with the Michigan State Spartans at Galen Center on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here