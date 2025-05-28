"I fouled (Julius Erving) on both shots": Former Miami coach Jim Larrañaga recalls shocking win over UMass on X

It has been over 50 years Jim Larrañaga played college basketball. However, the former Miami coach recalled a standout moment which happened in the game between his team, Providence, and UMass.

Larrañaga discussed his role in helping the Friars defeat the UMass Minutemen, led by Julius Erving, 73-72 in a nonconference game during the 1970-71 season.

"True Story: one night my Providence College team defeated UMass with Dr. J, Julius Erving, 73-72. UMass had one last chance to win it. Dr. J shot a jumper from the foul line, missed, then tried to tip it in. I think I fouled him on both shots but nothing was called. Great win!" Larranaga tweeted on Wednesday.

Larrañaga played spent his collegiate career at Providence, where he became the team's captain during the 1970-71 season. He led the Friars to a 20-8 record and an NIT appearance, graduating as the program's fifth all-time leading scorer with 1,258 career points. Larrañaga was also named the New England Division I Sophomore of the Year in 1969 and was drafted in the sixth round of the 1971 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons.

However, his professional playing career was cut short after he left the Pistons' rookie camp to take up a coaching position at Davidson. In 1991, Larranaga was inducted into the Providence College Hall of Fame.

Jim Larranaga ventures into podcasting and radio

Jim Larrañaga officially retired from coaching after he stepped down from his role as the Miami Hurricanes coach in December 2024. He was away from the spotlight until March 7, when he announced on X a new radio show.

"My newest venture. The Jim Larrañaga radio show Thursdays at 2:30. Tune in to WQAM 560," Larrañaga tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"The Jim Larranaga radio show" is a weekly show that focuses on college hoops, the NBA and Larrañaga's obsession with Oreos. After his retirement, Miami continued to endure one of the worst runs in program history. The Canes appointed Jai Lucas as their new coach on March 6.

Larrañaga continues to enjoy his retirement as he navigates modern radio and podcasting.

