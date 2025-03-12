"I couldn't do this game without you": Haley Cavinder gets emotional as Miami hooper pays her final tribute to twin Hanna Cavinder

Miami women's basketball star, Haley Cavinder read an emotional letter to say goodbye to college basketball. The letter, which was read before Miami's Senior Day, was later posted on the Cavinder twins' joint TikTok account on Tuesday.

In the letter, Haley paid tribute to basketball for fostering the bond between her and her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder.

“Dear basketball, you gave younger Haley more than she could have ever dreamed," Haley said. "My parents stuck in and on all sports growing up, but we fell in love with you. Well, there was the bond of playing with your twin sister and the competitiveness that brought us together. We knew we found our sport together.

“The competitive points you bring me to, all the highs and lows of my life, and being able to just escape and pick up the ball to quiet the noise of everything around me. The love Han and I shared over the years with you is something hard to explain because it would never truly give it light. We devoted our childhood to you."

After thanking her parents for their support, Haley specifically addressed her twin, thanking her for the great times they shared together as basketball players.

"And to Hanna, to never letting the comparison of critcs come in between us," Haley added. "To never being jealous of each other and for being with me every step of the way. You're my rock, I couldn't do this game without you. This last year basketball was everything to me and to finish the way we started - together."

Haley also thanked basketball for allowing her to influence young girls to work for their goals. She also concluded that it was her greatest honor to represent the university and be a part of the Miami Hurricanes.

Haley Cavinder announced retirement from basketball

Haley Cavinder has officially retired from basketball. She announced on Instagram on Monday, where she shared a series of photos and videos of her basketball moments.

"18 years later, and it's time to say goodbye to the game I’ve loved since I was six," Haley said. "Thank you for an amazing basketball career. Nothing will ever fill the void of you or the feeling of accomplishing my dream—playing the sport I love with my twin by my side. The places you took me, the relationships built, and the opportunities you gave me—I will forever be grateful.

"It's hard to express how much this sport has impacted and changed my life, but it will always be a part of who I am," Cavinder continued. "As always, Go Canes. #14 out 🧡"

Cavinder began playing basketball at the age of six, alongside her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder. The twins joined Fresno State for their collegiate basketball careers where they played for three seasons before transferring to the Miami Hurricanes for their senior year.

However, they took a one-year break from the sport before returning this year. Haley averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists in her final season.

