"I got to meet Obama": Tiffany Hayes shares her most cherished memory under Geno Auriemma at UConn

Geno Auriemma's success throughout his 40 years as UConn's head coach allowed players to experience unforgettable moments. This was certainly the case for Tiffany Hayes.

Hayes played for the Huskies from 2008-12, winning two national championships in 2009 and 2010 while being named a third-team All-American in 2012. She averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game on 46% shooting from the field and 36% from beyond the arc in 154 appearances for UConn.

She was taken in second round by the Atlanta Dream with the 14th pick of the 2012 WNBA Draft. After 10 years with the franchise, she played one season with the Connecticut Sun. She is currently a member of the Las Vegas Aces.

Hayes did an interview, which was posted Wednesday, with college basketball reporter Autumn Johnson about the impact Auriemma had on her career and life. When asked about her favorite moment while at UConn, she didn't hesitate with her answer.

"Winning two national championships, going to the White House twice. I got to meet Obama. I got to, I got to meet Obama. That's my guy. So, I mean, that's, that's a pretty good memory, right there," she said.

Hayes reflects on Auriemma's impact

Besides the wins, the national championships and White House visits, Hayes understood Auriemma was someone she could learn a lot from.

"He always would tell me I had two left feet, but I did take a lot from him. One of the biggest things he used to say, if you're chasing perfection, you'll catch excellence. So that's something I can take with me, even on my journey with my clothing brand that I started, Sierra Nara. I've taken that into a lot of things in my life. So I learned that from him, and I'm grateful for that," Hayes said.

Auriemma is currently in his 40th season as UConn's head coach, off to a 4-0 start this season with Paige Bueckers leading the way. Having lost in the Final Four last year to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, a 12th national championship remains the objective for the all-time winningest coach in college basketball history.

No. 2 UConn will look to go 5-0 when the Huskies play Oregon State at the Baha Mar Convention Center in the Bahamas on Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

