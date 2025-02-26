"I got top rizz in the world": When Paige Bueckers showed off her supreme confidence in an interview with Flau'Jae Johnson

UConn's Paige Bueckers and LSU's Flau'jae Johnson are two of the best in the world of women’s college basketball, but during an interview they had to decide who had more rizz (charisma), and it was the Huskies point guard that showed off how super confident she was with her rizz.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Bueckers recalled a fun moment from Johnson’s "Best of Both Worlds" podcast, when they playfully debated who has more rizz. The slang term "rizz" refers to style, charm or attractiveness.

When Paige Bueckers appeared on LSU standout Flau’jae Johnson’s podcast, Johnson asked which one of them had "more rizz." Without hesitation, Bueckers said, "I got top rizz in the world." GQ Magazine posted a snapshot from the interview with Bueckers on its X page.

Flu'Jae Johnson - Source: Imagn

The podcast episode, recorded last year, featured a 34-minute discussion covering a range of topics, from shooting accuracy to fashion choice, and most interestingly, who the ultimate rizzler was between both stars.

Both players are the two biggest players in women’s college basketball when it comes to NIL deals. Johnson is valued at $1.5 million for On3 NIL Valuation, while Bueckers' is currently undisclosed but has staggering endorsements and sponsorships which will contribute immensely to her valuation.

Johnson has 3.7 million followers across her socials, while Bueckers has 5.3 million, making them two of the most followed women basketball players on social media.

NCAA Womens Basketball: St. John's at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

In 2023, Bueckers became the first college athlete to have her own Nike shoe in what was described as “surreal” in the GQ Magazine interview.

Johnson, on the other hand, is also a rapper who is signed to Roc Nation. She has appeared on "The Rap Game" and "America's Got Talent" and recently released her first R & B EP.

Bueckers expected to be No. 1 WNBA pick

At the end of Paige Bueckers’ fifth season at UConn in April, she has two options, and one of them is entering the WNBA draft, where she is expected to be the No. 1 pick.

However, the star has an option is to remain with UConn due to a COVID-19 exception that allows for a sixth season.

