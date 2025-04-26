“I hate the transfer portal”: $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson agrees with Richard Jefferson on what “kids are missing”

Flau'jae Johnson and Richard Jefferson opened up about their feelings on the transfer portal. The two basketball stars discussed the topic on Johnson’s podcast, "Best of Both Worlds."

Former NBA champion Jefferson, who spent his entire college career at Arizona, reflected on what today’s players might be missing in the transfer portal era.

"The thing I wish kids had now — and it's not money — that I'm glad I had back then, I wish kids now could stay in one place and develop and still feel like they could be successful," Jefferson said.

Johnson agreed with Jefferson’s take. The guard, who has an NIL valuation of $1.5 million according to On3, has played the past three seasons at LSU. She chose to forgo the 2025 WNBA draft to return to school for her senior season.

"I hate the transfer portal," Johnson said. "I love it, but I hate it at the same time, because there's no developing."

The Tigers star went on to reflect on how staying at LSU has helped her grow both on and off the court.

"If I would have went through certain things my freshman and my sophomore year, you know what I'm saying?," Johnson asked. "It [doesn't] have anything to do with basketball. It's just certain things that you learn during college that a lot of kids don't get."

How Flau'jae Johnson has developed at LSU

Johnson's loyalty to LSU is clear, and her game has benefitted as a result. The guard has served as a three-year starter for the Tigers and is coming off the best season of her college career.

As a junior, Johnson averaged 18.6 points per game — second-best on the team — up from 14.9 ppg the year before. She also showcased her defensive presence with 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game, both ranking second on the team.

This past season, she posted career highs in points, assists and shooting efficiency from both 3-point range and the free-throw line, helping guide the Tigers on a March Madness run to the Elite Eight. She’s known for her efficient scoring and two-way abilities as a versatile guard.

In the age of the transfer portal, Johnson will be a rare player who spends her entire college career at one school. She’ll look to continue leading LSU in her senior season.

