"I hate you": Paige Bueckers' first words to Geno Auriemma after UConn wins national title

Geno Auriemma pulled Paige Bueckers with one minute and 32 seconds left to play in UConn’s 82-59 win over South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament final on Sunday, and they shared a long hug before the senior guard mouthed some words to her coach.
Bueckers played her final game for the Huskies, exiting to a loud ovation and a round of applause, as well as hugs from the team bench.
The first person she met on her way to the bench was Auriemma, with whom she shared a long and emotional hug.
Just as the hug was about to end, Bueckers mouthed some words at the coach.
“I hate you,” she said while still sobbing before proceeding to hug other coaches and teammates on the bench.
After the game, she revealed that her response was a joke after he told her he loved her. That continued the two's long history of lovingly snapping at each other.
Bueckers had 17 points, six rebounds and three assists in the win, clinching a national title to wrap five years at UConn.
Bueckers was a five-star recruit who was ranked atop of her 2020 class, and her signing has turned out to be a great decision for her and Connecticut. She is now projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.
Auriemma has been UConn’s coach since 1985 and has won the most national titles in women’s college basketball history.
This is the 12th NCAA title in the 71-year-old’s coaching career, and this year’s triumph ended an eight-year national drought in the program’s history, having last won it in 2016.
Paige Bueckers surpasses Maya Moore’s NCAA Tournament record in final performance
UConn guard Paige Bueckers surpassed Huskies legend Maya Moore to become the program's NCAA Tournament all-time leading scorer with 477 points, after scoring 17 points in the win over South Carolina. Moore scored 476 points between 2008 and 2011 for UConn.
In the tournament’s history, she is only behind Caitlin Clark (491) and Chamique Holdsclaw (479).
